Back to School deals: get a cheap Dell Inspiron 15 laptop on sale for under $500

Back to School shoppers looking for some great deals on laptops, Dell may have the offer for you. Taking over $200 off an 11th Gen i5 Inspiron 15 3000 laptop, this unbeatable offer provides one of the best deals this laptop has seen in some time.

On sale for $429.99, this versatile laptop goes on sale cheap with a massive 28% price drop for a limited time. Powered by an 11th Gen Intel i5 paired with 8GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM and a 256GB SSD, this deal on Dell's latest Inspiron 15 laptop offers one of the best laptops under $500 for students and personal use. For the specs under the hood, this Inspiron 15 deal offers a seriously impressive machine for the price.

Dell Inspiron 15 Series Laptop Now: $429.99 | Was: $638.99 | Savings: $209 (32%)

This is by far the best price you'll find on Dell's latest Inspiron 15 laptop. Running off an 11th Gen i5 coupled with 8GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM, this machine delivers some serious speed for the price. The SSD is a bit on the smaller side, however, so expect to upgrade for anything more than basic files.View Deal

While the SSD is a bit on the smaller side, anyone hoping to load up this laptop with anything more than basic word documents and papers will want to nab some extra external storage. You'd be wise to check out our best external hard drives guide to grab something on sale along with this ultra cheap laptop.

We have no problem saying that this offer is easily one of the best student laptop deals available today. Offering one heck of a powerful machine at a super low price, this is an unbeatable offer on a school-based machine and would work well for any academics out there.

The 256GB SSD is the only downside here, as it's a bit on the smaller side for anyone looking to store any larger files. Hi-resolution photos, videos and the like will fill this thing up quickly, so we would recommend grabbing an external SSD to pair with it.

