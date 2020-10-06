Amazon's early Prime Day deal on the Echo Show 5 takes 50% off for Prime members

Amazon's already dropping some of their best Prime Day deals early this week, with some major discounts on Amazon devices for Prime members. Not only did the Echo Dot get a Buy One Get One deal last week, another of Amazon's most popular devices, the Echo Show 5 Alexa smart speaker, is getting a 50% price cut.

This is one of Amazon's early Prime Day deals and as such, you'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the offer. With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, though, you should already be signed up! If not, get your free Amazon Prime trial setup so you can get in on the Prime Day savings.

Early Prime Day Deal!

Prime members save 50% on the Echo Show 5 smart display

As an early Prime Day deal surprise, Amazon is taking $45 off the Echo Show 5 smart display today. Now just $44.99, this offer is exclusive to Prime members so be sure to sign up for your free trial to take advantage of this deal before it's gone.View Deal

Amazon is also offering two additional Echo Show 5 bundles, both of which receive massive Prime membership discounts as well.

The first bundle features the Echo Show 5 with a Blink Mini indoor smart security camera. Originally $124.99, Amazon Prime members can get this bundle for just $50. This is a perfect little setup for smart home security in small apartments and homes and at $50 is an absolute bargain.

The next bundle features one of TP-Link's smart plug alongside Amazon's Echo Show 5. Originally $107.99, Amazon is slashing the price down to just $50 as well for Prime members. Of the two bundles, we'd recommend checking out the Blink Mini bundle as soon as possible. It's a better value for the price.

Amazon Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera

Was: $124.99 | Now: $49.99 | Savings: $75 (60%) | Exclusive to Prime members

Pick up a mini-home security system and smart display package for just $50 today. Exclusive to Prime members, this offer nets you the best price on an Echo Show 5 AND Mini Blink smart camera in one deal. Act fast on this one. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 + TP-Link Smart Plug

Was: $107.99 | Now: $49.99 | Savings: $58 (53%) | Exclusive to Prime members

While the included accessory may not be as enticing as at Blink Mini security camera, this offer still nets you the best price on an Echo Show 5 and includes a smart plug for just $5 more. A great holiday gift idea!View Deal

