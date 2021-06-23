Amazon takes $60 off one of the best Xbox gaming headsets available – the LucidSound LS50X

Are you and Xbox owner looking to upgrade to a better headset cheap? Amazon may just have you covered with a sick deal on the LucidSound LS50X wireless gaming headset for Xbox and PC. Usually running around $250, this highly rated wireless gaming headset is getting a chunky 24% taken of the price for a limited time.

On sale for $189.99, the LucidSound LS50X wireless headset offers an incredible playback experience complete with immersive surround sound, lag-free and interference free wireless connections and a crystal clear dual microphone setup.

Rated #2 on T3's best gaming headsets guide, this headset takes Xbox and PC gaming to a whole new level. Easy to setup out of the box and featuring a long lasting 20 hour battery life, the LS50X impresses even the most professional of gamers.

LucidSound LS50X Wireless Bluetooth Gaming Headset

Now: $189.99 | Was: $249.99 | Savings: $60 (24%)

One of the best gaming headset for Xbox and PC is getting a solid 24% discount over at Amazon for a limited time. Immersive surround sound, dual mic setup and no-hassle setup make it the ideal choice for anyone in need of a premium-style headset without the premium price tag.View Deal

While it doesn't quite reach the heights the SteelSeries Arctis 7P headset achieves, the LS50X pulls in very close with some extremely impressive audio quality, build quality and design. The easy-to-setup Bluetooth connection is a godsend and the ear cups feature an ultra-comfortable fit and feel that doesn't bother during extended gaming sessions.

For the price of $189.99, this headset is by far the best for the price. For Xbox users, the LucidSound LS50X takes gaming to a whole new level while providing clear audio comms and playback. I definitely recommend taking advantage of this cheap Xbox gaming headset deal ASAP before Amazon pulls it.

