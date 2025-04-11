Audeze’s new planar headphones promise studio-quality sound without a sky-high price
The new LCD-S20 closed-back headphones are Audeze's most affordable premium planar headphones yet
Quick Summary
Audeze's new LCD-S20 headphones are incredibly affordable compared to the firm's other premium planar magnetic headphones.
You'll be able to snag them for just £499 / $499.
Audeze make some great premium planar magnetic headphones, but unfortunately they're also rather expensive – so the arrival of the LCD-S20 headphones at £499 / $499 is a very big deal. The same firm's LCD-X open-back planar headphones are more than twice that price, and some of Audeze's flagship models are seven or eight times more expensive than the LCD-S20.
These are the first planar magnetic headphones to come with the firm's SLAM (Symmetric Linear Acoustic Modulator) technology, which first appeared in the flagship CRBN2 headphones in 2024. It enhances bass response and spatial imaging via finely tuned acoustic channels that deliver more linear diaphragm movement, which in turn means a more accurate low end.
That could mean open-back accuracy without sacrificing the isolation of closed-back headphones.
Audeze LCD-S20: features, pricing and availability
The drivers here are 90mm planar magnetic with Audeze's Fluxor magnets, Fazor waveguides and Uniforce voice coils. The earcups are acoustically dampened to improve isolation, the earpads are gel-filled, and the leather headband has adjustable suspension for listening comfort. The headphones come with a 2.5m cable and a 3.5mm to 6.3mm adapter.
With 18-ohm impedance the LCD-S20s are easy to drive from a wide range of devices, and their frequency range is 10Hz - 40kHz. Maximum SPL is >120dB and sensitivity is 93dB/1mW.
We've reviewed many Audeze headphones over the years, from its "near perfect" premium gaming headsets to its "remarkable" in-ears and its planar magnetic gaming headphones. We've always found their sound quality and imaging very impressive, so I'd love to treat my ears to a pair of these.
The Audeze LCD-S20 are available to pre-order now for £499 / $499 / about AU$1,045. Deliveries will begin in May 2025.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
