Final’s wireless gaming buds are a low-lag power-up for players

Quick Summary Final has launched a wireless version of its well-received VR3000 earbuds. They deliver sub-20ms latency via a USB-C transmitter, and are priced at a very reasonable £129 / $129 / about AU$269.

While Final Audio is best known for its audiophile products, it also makes some very impressive gaming headphones, such as the Final VR3000 and some true wireless earbuds too.

And now the firm has announced a wireless version of its popular gaming buds, that should deliver the same performance as wired headphones without the cables.

The Final VR3000 Wireless use a new USB-C transmitter to deliver wireless audio at better-than-Bluetooth speeds, delivering latency below 20ms.

They're compatible with PC, Mac, Android and consoles, come with a USB-C to USB-A adapter for convenience, and promise great audio for a wide range of games.

There's hybrid ANC too, to keep out unwanted audio so you don't get distracted when you're deep in the game.

Final VR3000 Wirelesss earbuds: key features and specifications

The VR3000 Wireless earbuds are built around Final's 10mm f-Core VR drivers, which were developed specifically for gaming to deliver low-end thump without overpowering the bass or losing important situational detail.

They run for up to eight hours from a charge, delivering a total of 38 hours via the charging case. And they're IPX5 waterproof so are good for the gym too.

There are dual MEMs mics for clear in-game chat, and you can adjust both EQ and noise cancelling settings from the Final CONNECT app.

While I haven't heard these headphones myself, colleagues at sister-title Techradar Gaming tested the wired VR3000 and liked them a lot, praising their sound quality and comfort. They were "a massive success... it's hard not to be blown away by the large and detailed soundstage". TRG also recommends them for VR gaming.

The Final VR3000 Wireless have an RRP of £129 / $129 / about AU$269 and they're on sale now.