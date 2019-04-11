Get an excellent Neato robot vacuum cleaner for £200 off in the Amazon Spring Sale

The Amazon Spring Sale, like all Amazon sales, has served up some savings on robot vacuum cleaners – nobody wants to pay full price for these things – and today sees a massive saving on one of the best robot brands. The Neato Robotics Botvac D602 Connected can be controlled from your phone and via Amazon Echo voice control with its Alexa skill.

• Neato Robotics Botvac D602 Connected was £649 now £449 for today only

Botvacs are easily among the best robot vacuum cleaners money can buy – taking on the best Dyson cordless vacuums (want one of those? Take a look through the best Dyson deals right now) – and the D602 is an excellent Android floor sweeper.

Neato Robotics Botvac D602 Connected | £449 | Was £649 | Save £200 Neato was the first brand to really crack making robot vacuum cleaners. With its laser guidance system and powerful processor, the D602 moves like it has a purpose and some intelligence, rather than blundering about like a puck-shaped idiot. Dust collection is also very good for a robot vac and there's an allergy-friendly filtering system. At £449 it's still not cheap as such, but £200 off is a very good deal for a very high quality robot slave.View Deal

What makes Neato among the best?

The most recent iRobot Roombas have arguably surpassed it (for now), but for a long time, Neato was way out in front, and its robots and software are still right up there.

The Botvac moves in a logical and controlled way, cleaning carpets and hard floors methodically. It's good at getting around obstacles and also powerful enough to get over smaller ones. It manages to do this without damaging your furnishings, too. The D shape allegedly means better cleaning of corners, although the jury's out on this. Like most cleaning robots, it returns to its base to recharge when battery is running short. However thanks to the efficient way in which it cleans, the Botvac can generally get around an average-sized floor without needing to do that.

The app is still the best in the business. Once your Botvac has cleaned a few times it will store a map of each floor of your home (up to 3). You can then send it to clean specific areas, and set no-go zones, for those areas that robots just can't handle. You can also schedule regular cleaning jaunts and control the robot from anywhere, via the mobile app.