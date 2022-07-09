Amazon Prime Day isn't the only sale this week – here's where to find more deals

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As a savings expert, it's my job to know when and where the best sales are on a day to day basis. Of course, Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) is just a few days away and as with previous years, there will be plenty of Prime Day deals to wade through.

Covering Amazon's biggest sale of the year for the past two years, however, has taught me a few things. One of which being don't ignore the other sales going on alongside it.

While Amazon grabs everyone's attention with ads and enticing offers leading up to Prime Day, there are a few other summer savings events that go up against the juggernaut – mainly Black Friday In July sales.

Best Prime Day Alternatives to Check Out

The Best Buy Black Friday In July Sale (opens in new tab), for example, kicks off on Monday – a full 24 hours before Prime Day even begins. From what they've announced, it's set to have Prime Day-beating deals around Best Buy's main bread and butter – 4K TVs, student laptops, and other popular electronics.

Not only that, Lenovo's Black Friday In July Sale (opens in new tab) has kicked off and features some incredible deals on some of the best student laptops (opens in new tab) and best gaming laptops (opens in new tab) available. If a cheap laptop on sale is what you're after right now, this may be your best bet aside from the Dell Black Friday In July Sale (opens in new tab) that's going on alongside it.

However, Prime Day 2022 isn't going to be focused primarily around electronics. The big sale offers thousands of discounts on clothing, appliances, outdoor gear, you name it. Thankfully, there's plenty of other sales happening right now that offer expanded product categories to check out.

The Forever 21 Summer Savings event features discounts of up to 70% off clothing for men, women, and kids. It's definitely one of the better stores to check out if you're hoping to score some new threads on sale cheap right now. Another great outlet to find good deals on clothing during Prime Day is Old Navy (opens in new tab), which is currently running a clearance sale with up to 75% of select styles.

So a bit of advice for those counting down the minutes until Prime Day – don't put all your eggs in one basket! While the selection of deals is pretty large, I've been finding myself shopping elsewhere for better offers. Sure, Prime Day delivers on some incredible deals around tech – but they don't always include exactly what you're looking for.

Thankfully, there's more sales going on this week to check out. Keep your eyes peeled and don't be afraid to look away from Prime Day if it doesn't deliver on what you're after!

