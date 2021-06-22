Amazon Prime Day drops the Kasa Mini smart plugs to their lowest prices ever

Amazon is offering an excellent deal on Kasa by TP-Link smart plugs for those in need of some upgrades, taking 40% off a single plug and 35% off the 2-pack for one of the best smart plugs available. One of the cheapest deals on smart plugs in some time, the Kasa plugs make it easy to upgrade your current home appliances to allow Alexa control.

Kasa Smart Plug (Single): Now: $8.99 | Was: $14.99 | Savings: $6 (40%)

Kasa Smart Plug (2-Pack): Now: $12.99 | Was: $19.99 | Savings: $7 (35%)

This price drop brings the Kasa by TP-Link smart plugs down to their cheapest price ever, matching it's previous Prime Day and Black Friday prices well after the fact. For the price, it's a great offer for two of the best smart plugs around.

Kasa by TP-Link Smart Plug Now: $8.99 | Was: $14.99 | Savings: $6 (40%)

Grab a single Kasa smart plug at it's lowest price ever of just $8.99. While the two pack offers a much better deal for the money, you can still save on a single plug if you need! I recommend spending the extra $6 and grabbing the 2-pack though.View Deal

Kasa by TP-Link Smart Plug 2-Pack Now: $12.99 | Was: $19.99 | Savings: $7 (35%)

Ready to bring your home into the 21st century? Compatible with Alexa, Echo, and Google Assistant, Kasa by TP-Link smart plugs are easy to setup and simple to use. Connect via Wi-Fi and control your home appliances with voice control or mobile app in minutes.View Deal

Allowing old appliances and other electronics to be controlled via modern smart tech (smart phones, voice assistants, etc.), smart plugs are a must have for anyone looking to live the smart home life.

Compatible with your favorite voice assistants, Kasa by TP-Link smart plugs turn any appliances into a smart appliance with voice control as well as mobile app control. Download the Kasa app to turn appliances off and on from anywhere, or just ask Alexa to do it for you.

This limited time offer takes 35% off a two pack of Kasa by TP-Link smart plugs, offering a solid discount on a top rated smart plug. The smart plugs are UL listed and run at 15 amps, and feature simple button functionality for ease of use.

Amazon Prime Day alternatives

Prime Day has become a day of deals and steals across hundreds of retailers. What was once an Amazon-only event is now a net-wide race for the best deals and offers of the weekend. Thankfully, we've got you covered with guides to some of the best Prime Day sale alternatives happening right now!

Best Buy Prime Day Sale 2021 – deals on electronics and tech sitewide

Walmart Prime Day Sale 2021 – discounts across all categories

More Prime Day deals to check out