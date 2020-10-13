Amazon Prime Day deals: Grab Anker's USB C portable charger for just $35

After a couple of delays, Amazon Prime Day is now upon us, bringing with it a huge number of deep, deep discounts on the latest fitness, fashion, and tech, making this one of the best shopping days of the year.
One such useful product is Anker's USB C Portable Charger, which is just $35.19 on Amazon for a limited time.
The basic premise behind Anker's offering is simple: USB C is becoming increasingly ubiquitous in our devices, spreading from laptops to tablets to headphones to smartphones and beyond. This means that with some single cable, you can charge pretty much all your devices at once.
Anker's portable charger is one of the best, too, with a generous 20,000mAh capacity, representing about 5.5 charges of an iPhone XS and 2.5 charges of an iPad mini. Power is outputted at 18W, which means your devices will be back to life in no time. It's the real deal and a great accessory for the forgetful among us.
Anker USB C Portable Charger | $35.19 from Amazon
Ever find yourself without battery? If that happens a lot then it might be time to grab a portable charger and none are better than Anker's USB C version. It's perfect for long journeys, too.View Deal
If you're forgetful like us, or travel a lot, or just want the security of knowing you'll always have battery, a portable charger is a very good bet, especially when Anker has knocked $25 off the price for Prime Day.
We're tracking Amazon's deep discounts on its own products throughout Prime Day.
