Amazon Prime Day-beating Microsoft Surface Pro 7 deals save up to $380 today

With the best Prime Day deals just days away, retailers are jumping in on the Prime Day momentum with early deals of their own. Microsoft is dropping a flurry of great deals today, including some huge discounts on Surface Pro 7 bundles, to meet Prime Day head on and get in on the action.

For a limited time, Microsoft is taking up to $384 off select Surface Pro 7 bundles. Starting as low as $599, Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 is an ultra-versatile laptop and tablet combo perfect for professional use, as a student laptop, and so much more.

While the recent versions of Microsoft's flagship 2-in-1 laptop don't bring much in terms of new and exciting features according to our Surface Pro 7 review, they still reign supreme as one of the best laptops available. With the prices these cheap Surface Pro 7 deals are at today, you won't find a better deal until Black Friday at the earliest. With the entry level Surface Pro 7 bundle starting at just $599, anyone looking to give Microsoft's leading laptop a try gets their chance.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Intel i3) + Type Cover Bundle

Starting at: $599 | Was: $909 | Savings: $310 (34%)

Microsoft's most basic Surface Pro 7 bundle, now starting at just $599, includes a Type Cover keyboard/screen protector. The perfect combo for those looking to save the most money while getting the full Surface Pro 7 experience.

Specs: Intel i3 10th Gen | 4GB | 128GB SSD | 12.3" FHD Touch ScreenView Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Intel i5) + Pro Type Cover Bundle

Starting at: $999 | Was: $1,359 | Savings: $360 (26%)

Powered by a 10th Gen Intel i5, this version runs off a bit more horsepower than the previous. Starting at $999, you'll get an excellent mid-to-high end laptop 2-in-1 at an unbeatable price. Plus, you'll receive the Pro Type Cover as well.

Specs: Intel i5 10th Gen | 8GB | 256GB SSD | 12.3 FHD Touch ScreenView Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Intel i7) + Type Cover & Pen Bundle

Starting at: $1,470 | Was: $1,730 | Savings: $260 (15%)

Upgrade to premium Surface pro 7 – now starting at just $1,470 – if you want the best of the best from this deal. Powered by an Intel i7 paired with up to 1TB SSD storage, this deal gets you a beast of a laptop suited for any professional or student laptop setting.

Specs: Intel i7 | 16GB | 256GB SSD | 12.3" FHD Touch ScreenView Deal

The accessories, albeit extremely useful, can be pretty pricey though. On top of the Surface Pro 7's normal price tag, they can be a bit much and can be done without. With these money saving bundles that Microsoft has put together, you won't have to worry about that. All of these bundles include the trademark Type Cover which adds a ton of versatility, but if you want the stylus you'll have to upgrade to the Intel i7 Sufrace Pro 7 deal starting at $1,470.

If you're hoping to grab a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 deal without the added accessories, though, you can take a look below at more of the best Surface Pro 7 deals today.

