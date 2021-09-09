New Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max brings high-end streaming features for a cheap price

Amazon has today announced that it's launching the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is its most powerful streaming stick yet. As more and more of us are cord-cutting, we increasingly rely on these nifty streamer sticks to meet all of our in-home entertainment needs – and today we welcome a new one to the family.

Amazon’s current Fire TV Stick 4K exists as a low-cost streaming option capable of handling 4K HDR video playback across a variety of sources. And, though we love it here at T3, it’s beginning to show signs of its age – released in 2018, the Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the oldest in the current crop of Amazon Fire TV devices, which includes the Fire TV Cube and more.

Not only is the new stick 40% more powerful than its predecessor thanks to a new quad-core 1.8GHz processer, but it’s also Amazon’s first device to offer Wi-Fi 6 support, which means smoother streaming in 4K when multiple Wi-Fi 6-connected devices are in use. These are nice improvements, but let's be clear: Wi-Fi 6 setups mostly require new hardware and not just new software. If your router doesn’t support Wi-Fi 6, you won’t see the benefits of Fire Stick 4K Max's Wi-Fi 6 support, no matter how many times you try.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max supports 4K UHD, HDR, and HDR10+ streaming, as well as Dolby Atmos for immersive sound with compatible content and speakers. The stick comes paired with an Alexa Voice Remote, providing the usual array of volume and mute buttons to control compatible AV receivers, alongside the best TV, and best soundbar devices.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Of course, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max gives you access to the usual rich assortment of channels, including hours of content from Netflix, NOW, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV, and more with a subscription. In other words: you'll not be short of boxsets to binge on as the winter nights draw in.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max is available for pre-order starting today (September 9) at £54.99 in the UK and AU$99 in Australia, and it hits retailers' shelves on October 7 (October 8 in the land Down Under).