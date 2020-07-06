Amazon Echo Dot with Clock smart speaker is now HALF PRICE!

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock
T3's Summer Savings week has started, where you can browse the very best summer sales from the biggest retailers going, and right now Amazon is leading the charge with some truly fantastic deals.

Case in point – the awesome new Amazon Echo Dot with Clock is now half price, with a gigantic 50% cut off its normal cost.

That's the fantastic new version of the Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker with built-in LED screen, allowing it to display the time, notifications, timers, the temperature and more, too.

As a bedside alarm clock radio it is absolutely perfect, and it is now half price.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock| was £59.99 | now £29.99 | Available at Amazon
This is a brilliant summer deal from Amazon, allowing you to pick up the excellent, 5-star rated Amazon Echo Dot with Clock smart speaker and home hub for just £29.99. That's a straight 50% price cut. It also comes with free delivery.View Deal

In T3's official Amazon Echo Dot with Clock review we bestowed upon it a maximum 5-star score, with us impressed by its "stylish design", "new LED display"  and "good audio reproduction". At this price, it's an absolute steal in our mind.

For even more great deals be sure to check out T3's Summer Savings week, where we have rounded up the very best July sales.

