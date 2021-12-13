Amazon Echo Buds drop to their lowest price ever – don't miss out!

Now just $69.99, grab a pair of cheap wireless earbuds at an incredible 42% off

cheap amazon echo buds deal
Troy Fleming

By published

For those shopping for some cheap wireless noise cancelling earbuds for Christmas, Amazon just dropped one heck of a deal that you can't miss. A solid pair of wireless earbuds that compete with Apple AirPods, the Echo Buds have just dropped to their lowest price ever thanks to this deal.

On sale for $69.99, Amazon is offering their 2nd Gen pair of wireless noise cancelling headphones for a massive $50 off. That's a 42% price drop at the moment, and a drop to their lowest price ever – including Black Friday and Cyber Moday.

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen): was $119.99, now $69.99 at Amazon

Competing with some of the best wireless earbuds available, the Amazon Echo Buds come with all the tech you'd expect a modern pair of earbuds to feature. Dynamic audio, active noise-cancellation and an impressive battery life all combine to provide a solid pair of earbuds at an already affordable price.

Add on the $50 discount these things are getting and you've got an unbeatable deal on a great pair of earbuds. Over in our Amazon Echo Buds review, we break down what makes these things such a solid competitor for the ANC market, but alongside Bose' noise cancellation technology and an incredible sound quality, the low price tag of just $69.99 make these a must buy.

