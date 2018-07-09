Alienware 17 gaming laptop now £400 off in stunning Dell summer deal

The Dell Alienware 17 gaming laptop is currently available with a massive £400 discount.

The huge price drop comes courtesy of Dell's Black Friday in July summer sale, and sees the powerful gaming system reduced to a price that, if we're being honest, is incredibly tempting.

It's incredibly tempting as the Alienware 17 currents resides in T3's prestigious best gaming laptop buying guide and, in this deal configuration, comes packing a lightning fast NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 with 8GB GDDR5X graphics card, which delivers buttery smooth gameplay in today's most demanding AAA games.

Here's the details of the deal in full:

Alienware 17 gaming laptop | £400 off discount | Deal code: MEGADEAL1 Well, this is one hell of a deal. The Dell Alienware 17 gaming laptop, the one that is currently lodged firmly in T3's best gaming laptop buying guide, is now available with a £400 discount. Simply enter the deal code MEGADEAL1 at checkout over on Dell's online store and you will be able to pick the awesomely powerful Alienware 17 for £1,499, down from £1,898 (that's a 21% saving). Sure, that is still a sizeable investment, but when the system packs a GeForce GTX 1080 GPU, Intel Core i7-7820HK CPU, and 8GB of 2,400MHz RAM, it's well worth it. VIEW ALIENWARE 17 DEAL

With a GeForce GTX 1080 GPU, Intel Core i7-7820HK CPU, and 8GB of 2,400MHz RAM, as well as super fast 256GB SSD and crisp 17.3-inch FHD IPS screen (1,920 x 1,080), the Alienware 17 is one of the most powerful gaming laptops on the market today.

And, at this price, we feel that it is almost a no-brainer if you are currently on the market for a top gaming laptop. We've been reviewing Alienware systems for years here at T3 (such as our 2011 Alienware Aurora R3 review) and have always been impressed with their power and build quality, with us describing the Alienware 17 as "a gaming beast in portable form".

Indeed, normally our only gripe with Alienware systems is that they are priced rather steeply when compared to their rivals, so the fact that this powerhouse gaming laptop is now so heavily reduced in price is extra sweet.

Naturally with these deals, the Alienware 17 is available at this price in "limited quantities", so we advise you to move now if you want to pick one up.