5 Roomba deals during the iRobot Labor Day sale you won't want to miss

With the Labor Day weekend less than a day away, it's officially time to start checking out the best Labor Day sales for good deals on furniture, appliances and electronics. Thankfully those sales includes some excellent Labor Day deals on Roomba vacuums. iRobot's Labor Day sale is underway and it hasquite a few offers worth a look if you've been on the market for a new robot vacuum on sale cheap.

Most of iRobot's line-up of Roomba vacuums are receiving a discount this weekend, but there are five in particular shoppers will have to check out for themselves. Offering up to $500 off Roomba bundles as well as discounts on standalone units, iRobot's Labor Day deals are a great opportunity to upgrade to a smarter way of floor care while saving quite a bit in the process.

The sale offers discounts on both bundle packs as well as price drops on their best robot vacuum cleaners available including the s9+, i3+ and i3. All of which provide a great value for the price, but there's five in particular you may want to take a look at before you buy. These deals offer some of the best bang for the buck on a new robot vacuum cleaner cheap, including additional accessories and in some cases an additional hand vacuum. Easily one of the best Labor Day sales on robot vacuums this year!

1. IRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum Bundle

Now: $1,299.98 | Was: $1,799.98 | Savings: $500 (27%)

The best value of all of iRobot's Labor Day deals, grab this complete cleaning kit at it's best price ever! Featuring iRobot's Roomba s9+ along with the Braava jet m6 robot mop and the H1 handheld vacuum, this is the ultimate smart home cleaning system at an unbeatable price.View Deal

2. IRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum Bundle

Now: $914.97 | Was: $1,299.97 | Savings: $385 (25%)

Featuring iRobot's Roomba i3+ alongside with the Braava jet m6 robot mop and the H1 handheld vacuum, you can grab one of iRobot's top robo vacs with some extra cleaning power at a great price.View Deal

3. IRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum + m6 Robot Mop

Now: $1,299.98 | Was: $1,799.98 | Savings: $500 (27%)

Grab the s9+ alongside the m6 robot mop and save $500 during Labor Day weekend. The perfect cleaning combo for any home with either carpet or hardwood / tile floors that you just don't have time to clean.View Deal

4. IRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum + m6 Robot Mop

Now: $764.98 | Was: $1,049.98 | Savings: $238 (27%)

Grab the i3+ alongside the m6 robot mop and save $500 during Labor Day weekend. The perfect cleaning combo for any home with either carpet or hardwood / tile floors that you just don't have time to clean.View Deal

5. IRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum Bundle

Now: $611.98 | Was: $849.98 | Savings: $238 (28%)

The best value of all of iRobot's Labor Day deals, grab this complete cleaning kit at it's best price ever! Featuring iRobot's Roomba s9+ along with the Braava jet m6 robot mop and the H1 handheld vacuum, this is the ultimate smart home cleaning system at an unbeatable price.View Deal

