Things just went from bad to worse for The Flash and Warner Bros.

The Flash movie is in jeopardy once again with Warner Bros. potentially looking at scrapping the $200 million project in its entirety due to the ongoing incidents surrounding its main star Ezra Miller.

As reported by THR, (opens in new tab) Warner Bros. is currently weighing up the decision as to whether proceed with its marketing and release of The Flash, which is currently slated to debut in cinemas in June 2023. While the decision to cancel The Flash altogether is said to be seen as a "last resort" it is still being considered, according to sources.

Miller has been charged with various felonies over the past few months – most recently with burglary on August 8th and the disappearance of a mother and three children in Vermont on August 10th (via Rolling Stone (opens in new tab)), who were all allegedly staying at the actor's farm. Even before this, Miller was arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct (opens in new tab) in March and then again in April for second-degree assault (opens in new tab). This is only the tip of the iceberg of their antics and it seems Warner Bros. has now resided to three outcomes.

The first of which will be to continue with the movie, though Miller must get professional help once returning from the farm in Vermont. The idea behind this is so Miller would then have the opportunity to explain the issues they faced over the last couple of years via limited press in promotion for The Flash.

The second outcome would be for the film the be released again, however, if Miller doesn't seek professional help and instead pulls back from all marketing and publicity efforts. This would also result in them stepping down from the role of The Flash for good and a recast taking place at some point down the road.

The third and final outcome is the aforementioned cancellation of The Flash movie completely, which would follow the decision to scrap Batgirl by Warner Bros. only last week. That production cost $90 million, whereas The Flash is estimated to have a budget of $200 million for comparison. Replacing Miller is also said to be impossible with the actor playing multiple roles and reportedly in almost every scene.

This would be an unprecedented move, though so was Batgirl. It's a decision that will come down to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who became the boss of the company during the merger of WB and Discovery. Miller has played the role of The Flash since 2014 in Batman v Superman, then appearing in Suicide Squad, Justice League / Zack Snyder's Justice League.

The Flash stars Ezra Miller, Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdú, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck. It is scheduled to release in theatres globally on June 23rd, 2023.