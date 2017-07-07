Why it's a great idea to protect your phone with a VPN

Connected devices have begun to find their way into the homes of many consumers. For instance, a wireless security camera can be a great way to keep an eye on your home when you’re out. People often focus on securing their physical property from burglars but how can you better protect yourself digitally? By using a VPN to connect to the Internet, you can secure your files, passwords and devices from being stolen or tampered with online.

Most VPN service providers offer services globally and thus charge in US Dollars rather than in local currencies, so we've listed pricing in Dollars for the sake of simplicity. Bear in mind that when you click through to the actual deals, you may find the prices automatically displayed in pounds, or whatever your native currency may be.

These are the best deals we found for improving our digital security:

1. Windscribe - 1 year for just $45

This VPN is a great choice for users with multiple devices or a large family as its commercial play gives you unlimited connections. Windscribe also offers native clients for Windows, Mac and iOS with an Android app coming soon. Users can also benefit from the company’s highly rated browser add-ons that can even block ads. Windscribe is also running a promotion where new customers can get 50% off its regular and yearly price .

2. IPVanish - From $62.28 a year

IPVanish has 700 servers across more than 60 locations with over 40,000 shared IP addresses available. This VPN provides users with excellent download speeds and supports up to five devices simultaneously. IPVanish also keeps zero logs on its customers so you will have total privacy when browsing the web. The company also has a deal where new users can get 57% Off this VPN’s regular price.

3. Buffered VPN - Great Performance at $99 per year

This VPN offers users impressive speeds and low latency which makes for very responsive web browsing. Buffered VPN also keeps no logs on its users and its terms of service are clearly written. Currently this VPN only offers desktop clients but detailed instructions are provided for those who want to get it up and running on their mobile devices. Buffered VPN will also provide new customers with a full refund if they have used the service for less than 10 hours.