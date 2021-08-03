The best phone contracts for students in the US

There’s a lot to consider when you’re heading back to school or off to college, from the subjects you take to the place you choose to live. But moving away from home – especially to a new city – comes with some serious life decisions and one of those that should be at the top of your list, should be your phone contract.

Unless you’re lucky enough to remain on your family’s plan, you’ll need to get our own contract and unless you can go in with friends that can be expensive. Luckily, there are deals out there and some of especially for students. So, if you can prove you’re still studying, you can get an even better deal on your bill – and maybe even on a new handset.

To help make your choice easier, and maybe give you a few new ones, we’ve put together some of the best options in the US right now to save you some money.

Best phone plans for students

Save up to $25/mo on Verizon Unlimited plans

Start unlimited plans for students are $60 for one line or $95 for two lines, plus taxes and fees with AutoPay. Packages also include a Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ bundle, discovery+ for 12 months and Google Play Pass for 12 months, 6 months of Apple Music, 12 months of Apple Arcade and $75 of World of Tanks content.

Save up to $25/mo on AT&T Unlimited Plus

AT&T's prepaid Unlimited Plus includes unlimited data, 5G access and 10GB hotspot. The $75 per month plan is $25 off when you enroll online and use AutoPay. There are also deals on the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and Apple iPhone 11.

Free pre-paid SIM card starter kits

US Mobile works with the student services offices at some of the top universities across the US to provide free prepaid SIM card starter kits for students. These cover 4G and 5G networks with talk and text plans from $10 per month and unlimited plans from $25 per line (3 lines). You can also build your own plan from $4 per month.

3-month plans from $15 per month

Mint mobile, the Ryan Reynold's owned network, aims to shake up the mobile industry with its affordable offerings. And with packages as low as $15 per month – or $30 unlimited – it's certainly appealing. The deals are based on an introductory three-month contract but after that, you can switch to a 12-month contract for the same price, or a six-month one for just $5 more.