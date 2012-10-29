By Michael Sawh
Xbox SmartGlass games to try out now
Five Xbox 360 games that embraces the second screen app tech
Racing around in an open world environment with music curated by Radio 1 DJ Rob Da Bank blasting out, SmartGlass integration means you use your mobile device to view the complete map so it's like your very own virtual GPS.
Another game shown behind closed doors at E3 2012, the XBLA only game let's you view dungeon maps in real-time, check out boss stats to see what you are up against and pinpoint your exact location in the game.
The fourth installment of the space galactic shooter is almost here and if you want to get more intimate with Master Chief and company, SmartGlass gives you the ability to check stats on your Career, share the details with friends and get your daily Halo news fix.
Shown off at E3 earlier this year, the XBLA title that uses Kinect allows someone to pitch the ball from their smartphone or tablet while someone is at the plate awaiting a curve ball in front of the motion controller.
If you are planning to cut shapes in the living room that has now become your personal dance floor, SmartGlass let's you queue up tracks and set playlists without having to jump back into the home screen menus so you can concentrate on nailing that slick choreography.