The best 5 VPN apps for iPhone, iPad and iOS 2020

Whether it’s the threat of cyber attacks, governments monitoring everything you do online or companies selling your data to third-party advertisers, the internet can be a dangerous place. iOS devices aren’t immune - but a VPN app can help.

Using the best possible iPad or iPhone VPN is a great, easy way to stay secure and private online. They protect your data, provide access to blocked websites, allow you to stream the latest shows from any location, enable anonymous browsing and much more, regardless of where you are.

Hundreds of iPhone VPN apps are available on the App Store, but only a few are worthy of your attention. The best iOS VPNs will securely protect your data, have plenty of server locations to choose from, include privacy safeguards like an integrated kill switch and - generally speaking - offer a superb mobile experience,. We’ve ranked the top five VPN contenders for your iPhones, iPad and iOS right here.

The best iPhone VPN options in 2020:



ExpressVPN takes the crown as the best overall VPN app for iPhone and iPad.

ExpressVPN's ridiculously easy-to-use app allows you to enjoy all the key features of a good VPN (and more) - hide your device’s IP address, access blocked websites, including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, stream the latest shows, movies and music from platforms like Netflix and Hulu, and protect your data when using unsecured Wi-Fi networks. All from the comfort of your Apple device!

At the risk of repeating ourselves, the app is super simple to use, letting you connect through the click of a button, and is compatible with a range of iOS devices. It also works across Wi-Fi, LTE/4G, 3G and all mobile operators, while sporting several encryption methods.

One of its headline features is a vast network of servers, making it possible to connect to 160 server locations across 94 countries.

Other nifty features include advanced leak protection, support for 16 languages, in-app troubleshooting and 24/7 customer support. The lack of an integrated kill switch is a noticeable downside, although the VPN does automatically reconnects when your mobile or Wi-Fi network has suddenly dropped.

Still not quite sure? ExpressVPN offers a completely quibble-free money back guarantee. So if you decide within 30 days that you don't want it after all, you can simply cancel and get your cash back.

(Image credit: IPVanish)

With IPVanish, you’re getting a feature-packed iOS VPN app that boasts impressive performance across the board. Believe it or not, when testing we actually saw our download speeds increase by 15% on occasions and experienced faster results for short hops!

Available for iOS 11+, the app comes with some useful functionalities, including the ability to auto connect whenever it detects internet traffic. Unfortunately, you don’t get a kill switch and we do feel like the interface could be improved.

But there’s certainly no shortage of servers, with IPVanish offering 1,400 available across 75+ locations. The app will also suggest the best server for your connection, taking into account ping and location. What’s more, there are myriad protocols for iOS devices (IKEv2, IPSec and L2TP), and IPVanish pledges not to record your activities or data as you use the app.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

If you’re looking for a user friendly and easy-to-use VPN service, you’re in luck. Describing itself as “the easiest VPN app”, NordVPN lets you get connected and enjoy a secure browsing experience within a matter of seconds thanks to Quick Connect, which automatically finds and connects to the best server. So like all of the apps on this list, NordVPN is yet another that shows that there's no need to be daunted by using VPNs.

When it comes to security, NordVPN offers 256-bit encryption, is powered by the IKEv2/IPsec security protocol and comes with an integrated kill switch so that your data is protected if you were to suddenly lose connection - a bonus for torrenters and people prone to doing online banking on public Wi-Fi.

The impressive features don’t end there. You also get an auto-connect functionality that automatically kicks in when an untrusted network is found, support for Siri, a network of servers based in 50+ countries and zero bandwidth limits.

(Image credit: Surfshark)

Surfshark’s premium iPhone VPN app offers a lot of bang for buck. With eye-catchingly affordable pricing, you can connect as many devices as you want (so iOs, Android, Windows, Mac...even Linux) and have a choice of over 1,700 servers in more than 60 countries.

The app comes with pretty much all the features you can expect on the desktop version of Surfshark, including multihop protection, protection from ads, trackers, malware and phishing, split tunnelling, private DNS and leak protection - as well as a kill switch for when your connection drops.

While you may be able to get extra features with the iPhone VPNs above, Surfshark certainly doesn’t compromise on security and support. You still get multiple security protocols (OpenVPN/ IVEv2 and Shadowsocks) and AES-256-GCM encryption, along with 24/7 support through a live chat function. Oh...and did we mention the price!?

(Image credit: VyprVPN)

VyprVPN may not be the most advanced service on this list, but it’s quick to set up, easy to use and will automatically connect so that your internet traffic is encrypted and safe from all manner of online threats.

The iPhone app provides access to over 70 global server connections. It’ll connect automatically to the fastest server available, but you can also ping test different server locations to choose one that suits your needs.

If you intend to use VyprVPN on an iPad, it’s even easier to find a reliable server. Thanks to a specifically developed interactive map, you can look through the various servers available, find out their ping times and connect easily.

You can also connect using multiple protocols, including IKEv2, OpenVPN, WireGuard and Chameleon. A few other plus points include a zero logging policy, the ability to access unlimited content and no download caps.

Do I need an iPhone VPN?

Despite Apple's reputation as having excellent security, iOS devices still aren’t impenetrable to cyber attacks.

In fact, research has shown that iOS developers don’t always include end-to-end encryption in their apps, despite this being a rule set by Apple, and the Cupertino tech giant has also been accused of sharing personal information with developers in the past.

Having an iOS VPN app adds an extra layer of security to your iPhone or iPad, ensuring your data is always safe.

What can I do with an iPhone VPN?

There are loads of things you can do by having a VPN service installed on your iPhone or iPad.

You can browse the web without fear of governments and ISPs tracking your every move; encrypt your personal data; keep one step ahead of cyber crooks when using public Wi-Fi networks; access websites that may be blocked in your region; stream the latest movies, TV shows and music wherever you are in the world; avoid your ISP intentionally slowing down your internet connection; find the cheapest deals; enjoy faster gaming...the list goes on!

