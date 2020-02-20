How to deadlift correctly: a full body workout in one move for stronger arms, back and legs

If you want to learn how to deadlift correctly, as part of your bid to get fit in 2020, you are in the right place. The King of Lifts is one of the best – if not the best – compound exercise to build overall strength and burn fat, all in the same time. The idea is to work with large weights (the best barbell is your friend here) when performing deadlifts – although please start small and work up – so form is especially important. Perform deadlifts incorrectly, and what you'll get is a pulled back, not big arms and toned glutes.

Should you include deadlifts in your workouts – and do it correctly – you will very soon see changes in your physique. The deadlift works almost all your muscles in your body, mainly your glutes (bum muscle), quads and hamstrings (thighs), but also your core (stabilisation), lower back, lats, traps and even the delts (shoulders ) and forearm, too.

The deadlift is a key part of our Big 5, a set of compound exercises that gives a full body workout. Ready to get into it? Let's start dead at the beginning.

Better be safe than sorry

As mentioned above, you shift large amounts of weights when doing deadlifts. Incorrect form can put tremendous amount of pressure on your body, especially your lower back. Keeping a straight back all the way through the movement is paramount, as well as focusing on the muscles as you lift – a thing that's called 'mind-muscle connection', or MMC.

Important: if you are new to weight lifting, start even the 'proper' lifting with smaller weights you can easily manage and work your way up slowly, over a period of days, weeks or even months. There is no need to rush; you won't impress anybody in the gym by pulling your back doing 120kg deadlifts. Be sensible and if you are ever in doubt, just ask. There are plenty of PTs lingering around in any commercial gym and also, most of the buff people in gyms are more than happy to give you advice – whether you ask for it or not, in many cases. Just be sensible.

Get bigger shoulders, get bigger arms. THIS golden rule will help you nail it

Get bigger calves for bigger legs: THE best calf exercise tips revealed

Join PureGym today | Low prices | Over 250 gyms across the UK | No contract

Thinking about joining the gym? PureGym has over 250 units all across the UK and you won't need a contact either when you sign up – leave anytime if you change your mind. Students save even more on fixed term memberships: up to 30% off. Find your nearest gym by clicking on the button below.View Deal

Stick your bum out in the starting position and keep your back straight all the way through the movement (Image credit: Future)

How to do a barbell deadlift

To perform a barbell deadlift, you need the barbell in front of your legs on the floor, legs shoulder width-apart. Grab the barbell with overhand or mixed grip, legs bent and your back straight, shoulders open. Before you lift, activate your core and focus your attention on your legs and glutes.

First, start pushing with your legs and glutes, driving the bar up your legs. The barbell stays close to the body all the way through the movement. Once the bar goes past your knees, straighten your back gradually until you are fully stood up. It is very important for your back to stay straight all the way. Don't hunch your shoulders and don't slump.

On the way down, bend your hip until the barbell passes your knees, then bend your knees and place the barbell down. Never just bend your back fully as you place the barbell down. That's the fastest route to the spinal ward.

Barbell deadlift alternatives

Kettlebell single-leg deadlift

Dumbbell deadlift

Rack pull

Romanian (or stiff-legged) deadlift

Kettlebell swing

Want to build muscle? Eat your protein.

To avoid any injuries and to help recovery, keep an eye out on your protein intake and always stretch after your exercising sessions. And make sure you drink plenty of water as well. A decent gym water bottle doesn't cost all that much.

Bulking is a popular word among bodybuilders, it means putting on weight so your body can transform your carb and fat reserves into muscle mass. This definitely doesn't mean you can gorge yourself on pizza and pasta all day long, though.

Once you found your maintenance calorie level (if you have an office desk-based job and you are an average built male, that's around 2400 calories per day), eat 5-700 more calories on top of that, mainly more protein and good carbs. That should be plenty to fuel your body to gain more muscle (and not fat).

Supplement-wise, you only really need two: protein powder and creatine. The former will help in the muscle repair process and latter will boost performance. Both are safe to use and there is a wide variety of offerings so you can choose a flavour you prefer.

With creatine, we recommend you get the unflavoured variety because it mixes well with any liquid and you only need a small amount to keep your creatine levels saturated. This means you can mix your 3-5 grams of creatine with anything in the morning (water, juice, even coffee) without having to worry about an aftertaste.