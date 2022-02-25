Get an easy full-body workout with these 6 single-dumbbell exercises

We say this often, but dumbells – and especially adjustable dumbbells – are the most versatile pieces of home gym equipment you can buy. So versatile, it's possible to have a full-body workout in six exercises using one dumbbell only, as the below workout exemplifies.

What's the benefit of doing full-body workouts? This type of exercise burns the most fat as you use many muscles simultaneously. But unlike cardio workouts such as running and cycling, strength training such as this workout will build muscle as well as burn fat. Better still, by accumulating muscle mass, you'll also elevate your basal metabolic rate (BMR), which will help your body burn more calories even when you aren't exercising.

Want arms and chest muscles as big as Sylvester Stallone or Arnold Schwarzenegger? Try this 3-exercise, 1-dumbbell triceps and pecs workout and see how easy it is to pack on muscle. But before you do that, let's see how fitness influencer Bradley Simmonds uses only one dumbbell to work his whole body!

Bradley Simmonds' 6-move full-body workout: Exercises

This "One Dumbbell Workout" is simple yet effective. There are six exercises in a set with a 30-60 second break in between. Rest for two minutes at the end of each set. Repeat 3-5 times.

Bradley recommends going heavy to burn more fat/build muscle faster.

Here is how to split up the workout:

12 x Romanian deadlifts

Rest (30-60 seconds)

20 x Alternated lunges

Rest (30-60 seconds)

12 x Goblet squats

Rest (30-60 seconds)

8 x Clean & Press (each side)

Rest (30-60 seconds)

8 x Single bent over rows (each side)

Rest (30-60 seconds)

10 x Alternated Single devil press

Repeat 3-5 times

Haven't got a dumbbell? No problem. Use resistance bands instead. We recommend using the TRX Bandit handles when using bands to make it feel like you're curling dumbbells. You can substitute the dumbbell for a kettlebell. When using kettlebells, change the last exercise in this workout for kettlebell swings; guaranteed to burn fat fast!

Once you finished with this workout, check out these other dumbbell workouts: the best full-body dumbbell workout that uses only 5 moves, a 10-minute, 10-move dumbbell workout that builds full-body definition at home and a high-intensity home dumbbell workout – this last one is not for the faint-hearted!