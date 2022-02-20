3 exercises and 1 dumbbell is all you need to build chest and arm muscles at home

Train your upper body using the smallest home weight with this neighbour-friendly workout

Muscular man exercise with dumbbell lieas on bench in red-blue gradient light in dark gym hall
Getting fit doesn't have to be a full-time commitment. As a matter of fact, you can build muscle, tone up and lose weight by doing short workouts every day, like this 3-move arms and chest workout that takes around 15-20 minutes to complete and uses only a single dumbbell.

Dumbbells are the most versatile pieces of home gym equipment. You can train every body part using dumbbells only and perform exercises such as the bench press or the deadlift. Dumbells – especially adjustable dumbbells – take up very little space while also being super effective.

But back to building arms as big as Chris Hemsworth and Henry Cavill. In his Instagram post, functional athlete Marcus Filly demonstrates how easy it is to use a dumbbell to build muscle. The three exercises he uses are two push-up variations and an isolation exercise that target the triceps.

Check out his post to see how the workout is done!

A post shared by MARCUS FILLY (@marcusfilly)

A photo posted by on

Marcus Filly's 3-move arms and chest workout: Exercises

This "Push Blast" workout couldn't be simpler. You have three exercises with a 30-second rest in between and a 2-minute rest after each set. You repeat the set four times altogether. Easy!

Here is how to split up the workout:

  • 10 Dumbbell Tricep Push Ups - be sure to mainly flex and extend at the elbow and not the shoulder to bias the triceps
  • Rest (30 sec)
  • 10 Supine 90/90 Legs Tricep Extension
  • Rest (30 sec)
  • 10 OffSet Dumbbell Push Ups (per arm)
  • Rest (2 mins)
  • Repeat three times

One of the best things about this workout is that it can be done even if you haven't got dumbbells. Offset push-ups can be done using any objects that gives you a slight elevation (e.g. a yoga block)while tricep extension can be swapped out for bodyweight dips.

Once you finished with this workout, check out these other dumbbell workouts: the best full-body dumbbell workout that uses only 5 moves, a 10-minute, 10-move dumbbell workout that builds full-body definition at home and a high-intensity home dumbbell workout – this last one is not for the faint-hearted!

Matt is obsessed with fitness and nutrition. He can turn any conversation into a discussion about macronutrients and the best kettlebell exercises for shoulders regardless of the original topic. He's been rambling on about all things health and fitness for over two years now here at T3. His achievements include a short-lived fitness show called Fit Mentality Podcast and being a judge on the Fit&Well Awards 2021 as well as the Techradar Choice Awards 2021. He writes about general fitness stuff, fitness tech, workouts, workout gear/equipment, nutrition, and much more. When he isn't writing about fitness, he works out at home, runs, cycles, and loves a good ol' walk around the city.

