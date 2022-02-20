3 exercises and 1 dumbbell is all you need to build chest and arm muscles at home

Getting fit doesn't have to be a full-time commitment. As a matter of fact, you can build muscle, tone up and lose weight by doing short workouts every day, like this 3-move arms and chest workout that takes around 15-20 minutes to complete and uses only a single dumbbell.

Dumbbells are the most versatile pieces of home gym equipment. You can train every body part using dumbbells only and perform exercises such as the bench press or the deadlift. Dumbells – especially adjustable dumbbells – take up very little space while also being super effective.

But back to building arms as big as Chris Hemsworth and Henry Cavill. In his Instagram post, functional athlete Marcus Filly demonstrates how easy it is to use a dumbbell to build muscle. The three exercises he uses are two push-up variations and an isolation exercise that target the triceps.

Check out his post to see how the workout is done!

Marcus Filly's 3-move arms and chest workout: Exercises

This "Push Blast" workout couldn't be simpler. You have three exercises with a 30-second rest in between and a 2-minute rest after each set. You repeat the set four times altogether. Easy!

Here is how to split up the workout:

10 Dumbbell Tricep Push Ups - be sure to mainly flex and extend at the elbow and not the shoulder to bias the triceps

Rest (30 sec)

10 Supine 90/90 Legs Tricep Extension

Rest (30 sec)

10 OffSet Dumbbell Push Ups (per arm)

Rest (2 mins)

Repeat three times

One of the best things about this workout is that it can be done even if you haven't got dumbbells. Offset push-ups can be done using any objects that gives you a slight elevation (e.g. a yoga block)while tricep extension can be swapped out for bodyweight dips.

