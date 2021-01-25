Try this high-intensity home dumbbell workout if you DARE from a four-time Tough Mudder world champion

The best dumbbells are the most versatile home weights and this home workout is the perfect proof of concept. This short yet intense home workout from a four time obstacle course race – or OCR for short – world champion will melt fat off the body and jump-start your metabolism, which in turn will help you lose even more weight. Get your dumbbells ready, things are about to get serious here!

Hunter McIntyre is creator of at-home fitness app, Openfit’s T-MINUS 30 programme, has created this body sculpting circuit from the obstacle-race training programme. You’ll torch fat and work every major muscle group from head-to-toe! You’ll develop the explosive power and overall athleticism you’ll need to conquer an obstacle course race like Tough Mudder.

How to perform this dumbbell full body workout

Perform the exercises below as a circuit, doing each one for 45 seconds and moving from one to the next without rest. Once you complete all five exercises, rest for one minute. Repeat the circuit three to four times total.

(Image credit: Openfit / Hunter McIntyre)

Split Stance Single-Arm Row

Muscles worked: lats, traps, rhomboids, biceps

How to perform: Assume a wide, staggered stance (right leg forward with knee bent, left leg back and straight), holding a dumbbell in your left hand at arm’s length toward the floor. Keeping your core engaged and back flat, hinge forward slightly at your waist. This is the starting position. Row the dumbbell in your left hand to your ribs keeping your elbow close to your body. Pause, and then return to the starting position.

Switch arms and legs halfway through your set.

(Image credit: Openfit / Hunter McIntyre)

Dumbbell Single-Leg Bridge Chest Press

Muscles worked: glutes, hamstrings, core, pecs, triceps

Lie faceup on the floor holding a pair of dumbbells above your chest with your arms straight, palms forward, knees bent, and feet flat. Squeeze your glutes and raise your hips until your body is straight from head to knees, and then lift your right foot and straighten your right leg. This is the starting position. Keeping your forearms perpendicular to the floor and your elbows at a 45-degree angle to your body, lower the dumbbells until your upper arms touch the floor. Pause, and then press the weights back up to the starting position. Switch legs halfway through your set.

(Image credit: Openfit / Hunter McIntyre)

Racked Side lunge

Muscles worked: quads, glutes, hamstrings

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart holding a pair of dumbbells “racked” in front of your shoulders (palms back, elbows bent and tucked). This is the starting position. Keeping your right leg straight, chest up, back flat, and core engaged, step your left foot out wide to your left. Push your hips back, bend your left knee, and lower your body until your left thigh is parallel to the floor. Reverse the movement to return to the starting position, and then repeat.

Switch sides halfway through your set.

(Image credit: Openfit / Hunter McIntyre)

Burpee

Muscles worked: quads, calves, hamstrings, glutes, core (plus pecs and triceps if you add the push-up)

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and your arms at your sides. Push your hips back, bend your knees, and squat down, placing your hands on the floor. Hop your feet back into a push-up position. (Optional: Do a push-up, keeping your elbows tucked and lowering your body until your chest is within a few inches of the floor.) Hop your feet back to your hands, and then explode upward, swinging your arms up as you jump off the floor.

Land softly and immediately begin your next rep.

(Image credit: Openfit / Hunter McIntyre)

Oblique V-Up

Muscles worked: abs, obliques

Lie on your left side with both legs extended, your feet stacked, your left palm on the floor and your right fingertips touching your head behind your right ear. This is the starting position. Lift both legs toward the ceiling as you draw your right elbow toward your right knee so that your torso and legs form a “V.” Pause, and then slowly return to the starting position.

Switch sides halfway through your set.

Get Fit for 2021! This is part of T3's Fit for 2021 programme, which will be running throughout January. We aim to bring you tips on diet, lifestyle and exercise that will help you shape up for what is certain to be a difficult year. One thing we can guarantee: it WILL be better than last year. And hopefully we'll help you get the most out of it.