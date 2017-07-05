Everything you need to do your first Tough Mudder

Tough Mudder is fast becoming the name synonymous with obstacles races. In fact it’s a particular brand of Obstacle Course Race, or OCR, which pits runners against mud, water, electricity, fire and more to see who can survive to the finish.

So far so painfully unappealing? While it sounds gruelling these are fast becoming more and more popular as the satisfaction of completing such a challenge is a rush sought by many. In all honesty the actual races are far more fun than they sound - a bit more like an giant obstacle course for adults. We may not be allowed in playgrounds anymore, but that doesn't mean we don’t want to play, right?

There’s glory to be had too, in the form of headbands. The more Tough Mudder races you complete the better the headband. In a martial arts style you get varying levels of colours as you add up your race numbers. The top level is a black headband for those that have completed a full 10 Tough Mudder races.

Tough Mudder races are all about endurance and vary between 10 and 12 miles. This might not sound like a lot to some runners but when you add in obstacles like wall climbs, monkey bars over water, fire pits to jump and more, those miles start to feel longer.

Since Tough Mudder started in the US in 2010 over 2.5 million people have raced. If you’re planning to join that number, read on to find out exactly what you need to know before you fight for that Tough Mudder completer title.

When should I do a Tough Mudder?

If you’re taking on one of the many Tough Mudders you’ll probably want to do one in fairer weather - ideally at the back end of the summer when it’s not too hot but the water stages are less cold. Here's how to sign up and get on the list

What should I wear to Tough Mudder?

The next factor to take into account is kit. This race will be really, really messy. So, ideally, wear some old worn-in trainers you don’t mind throwing away afterwards. The same goes for clothing which will likely get torn as you crawl under barbed wires and along stoney ground.

Under layers like leggings and a tight top are also good ideas to provide your skin with a bit more protection and to the take the edge off on colder water sections. Also when it comes to electric shocks you’ll be glad to have these on.

What smartwatch or activity tracker should I use?

We’ve tested smartwatches on Tough Mudder courses and they’ve survived but they always seems to get dirt in cracks you didn’t know were there. Then it can’t be unseen - so we’d recommend leaving gadgets at home.

If you do really want to track your distance then an activity tracker with rubberised finish is ideal. These have great waterproofing and few screen edges to let in muck. The Fitbit Alta HR or Garmin Vivosmart 3 are good options as they’re affordable, despite the lack of GPS. If you don’t mind risking a more pricey wearable then a Fitbit Surge, TomTom Spark 3 or Garmin Forerunner 935 could do you proud.

How much is the Tough Mudder price?

Depending on where you race, and when, prices will vary. If you register early you can race for £85. But beware as the race gets closer the price increases weekly, so if you’re late to join in this can add up.

That said there are also season passes that allow you enter many races for an annual £300 price. If you’re going for that black headband this is the best option for you.

