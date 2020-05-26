Best wireless chargers 2020: top Qi-enabled charging pads

For our best wireless chargers of 2020 guide, we've pulled out all the stops to find the very best options no matter what your phone or budget – these picks won't let you down when it comes to going wire-free with your charging.

In fact, the selection of chargers for getting your gadgets juiced up, cable-free, has never been better – more and more smartphones have added wireless charging to the mix lately, including the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the iPhone 11 Pro.

Unless you're shopping down at the budget end of the scale, your phone is likely to offer wireless charging, and with everyone has now adopted the Qi wireless charging standard, compatibility issues aren't as much of a worry as they once were.

Read on for our definitive list of the best wireless chargers for iPhones, the best wireless chargers for Samsung phones, or the best wireless chargers for any other handset.

1. Anker PowerWave 10 The best wireless charger for most people Reasons to buy + Slim and sturdy option + Broad compatibility Today's Best Deals $9.34 View at Amazon

Anker certainly knows its charging tech, and the PowerWave 10 Stand gives you the perfect place to pop down your phone after a long (and battery draining) day – it gives you between 5W and 10W of power, depending on the make and model of your phone.

The tactile texture and rubber base mean it stays solidly on top of any surface, and it's lightweight too. Add in the fact that it works through many protective phone cases as well, and it's definitely one of the best wireless chargers out there at the moment in our view.

You can charge a broad range of phones on this stand, including iPhones and Samsung Galaxy handsets, and you can place them horizontally or vertically too. As an added bonus, you get two spare USB ports for charging up your other gadgets as well.

2. Moshi Porto Q The best premium wireless charger Reasons to buy + A wireless charger that looks good + Take it everywhere with you Today's Best Deals $84.95 View at Amazon

The Moshi Porto Q looks better than most wireless chargers out there and it's portable too – as well as using it as a wireless charger connected to a power source via USB, you can also pack it up in your bag and use it to juice up your gadgets while you're on the move.

We like just about everything about the Moshi Porto Q, from the low profile of the device, to the row of LEDs down the side that tell you how charged up it is. The 5W charging isn't the fastest you'll find, but it's more than adequate to get that extra boost during the day.

It packs in 5,000 mAh worth of battery, which should be enough to recharge your phone once or twice, and the stylish fabric and rubber design means there's no chance of your devices sliding off here either. An all-round winner, even if it is a little on the pricey side.

3. RavPower Fast Wireless Charger The best budget wireless charger Reasons to buy + Variable wireless charging rate + Advanced overheating protection Today's Best Deals $9.99 View at Amazon 273 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Want to get your devices charged up wirelessly but keen to spend as little as possible along the way? May we recommend the RavPower Fast Wireless Charger, a charging pad you can rely on from one of the best-known names in the mobile charging business.

This compact, sleek-looking wireless charger can output 10W of charging power for devices that can take it, and drop back to 5W when that's not supported. The important point is: it can charge just about any phone that comes with wireless charging support.

The aluminium panels on the bottom and the air vents ensure that the device never overheats, and it stops charging if metal objects are detected, as an extra safeguard. Perhaps the best part is the price, which is very competitive for a wireless charger.





4. Holife Fast Wireless Charger Affordable two-coil charging Reasons to buy + Comes in gold, silver and black + 18 month warranty Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This highly-rated charger is a steal at under £20. Available in three colours, it promises a wide charging area with temperature control to protect your battery. The two-coil design means you can charge your handset in portrait or landscape. And, there are no beeps or flashes, just a simple soft-glow LED indicator strip to let you know how the charge is progressing.





5. Mophie Charge Stream Powerstation Wireless XL Go completely wire-free with Mophie Reasons to buy + Get rid of wires on the go + LED status light Today's Best Deals $69.99 View at Amazon

Why not ditch the wires completely and juice up your phone using a portable battery pack with wireless charging? Mophie has you covered with the Charge Stream Powerstation Wireless XL, packing 10,000mAh worth of battery storage inside.

Charge it up before your travels and you can use the charger to top up phones with or without wires (either by placing them on top or plugging them in via USB). The device is smaller than your average handset, though several times thicker.

You might be surprised at just how much extra freedom having a wireless charger that's also wireless gives you, and coming from Mophie you know that this is going to be a device you can rely on. Undoubtedly one of the best options around.

6. Google Pixel Stand Does wonders for your Pixel Reasons to buy + Minimalist look + Turns your Pixel into an ambient display Today's Best Deals $11.99 View at Amazon

Perfect for your Google Pixel 3 or Google Pixel 4 – as you could probably surmise from the name – the Pixel Stand turns your Google-made smartphone into more of a smart display while it's charging. Once you connect the phone, you get a few options for hands-free Google Assistant access, the always-on display settings, and more.

Aside from that, this is a fairly standard wireless charging dock, and we actually like the plain approach. The charging rate is 10W and white is your only colour option at the moment. Other Qi-enabled phones will work with this, but its shape and size are designed for the flagship pixels.





7. Logitech Powered Wireless Charging Stand Sleek and compact wireless charging for your iPhone Reasons to buy + Stylish and compact dock + Allows calls to be made/received Today's Best Deals $27.40 View at Amazon 53 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Logitech Powered Wireless Charging Stand keeps your iPhone stood up and visible while it's charging, so you can carry on checking the weather or browsing the web or doing whatever else it is you're doing (it's especially handy if your phone has Face ID).

This dock is compatible with the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and it delivers up to 7.5W of power for a reasonably fast charge. We'd suggest it's the looks rather than the performance that you're buying this for though.





8. ESR Ultra-Slim One of the thinnest chargers available Reasons to buy + Zinc alloy dissipates heat + Lifetime warranty Today's Best Deals $18.99 View at Amazon 260 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

At just 5.5 millimetres thick, this is one of the most streamlined Qi charges on the market at the moment. Offering protection against overheating and short circuiting, the rubberised non-slip surface is surrounded by a zinc frame that promises to dissipate heat faster than plastic models.

It's got a soft-LED charge indicator that turns off after 60 seconds so as not to disrupt your sleep, and the compact design makes for an ideal travel companion.





9. Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad A charger equipped with a powerful 7.5-watt transmitter coil Reasons to buy + Safer charging than standard 5-watt Qi chargers + LED indicator that signals correct alignment Today's Best Deals $19.99 View at Amazon 613 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Belkin’s Boost up Wireless Charging Pad includes a nonslip surface that can prevent a potential accident. The charger also uses a 7.5-watt transmitter coil, resulting in fast wireless charging. Safety is also a priority, with a thermal protection sensor and foreign-object-detection circuit to monitor operations. The Belkin Boost up Wireless Charging Pad ensures consumers will not have to worry about slippage or damage.





10. Samsung Wireless Charging Stand The official wireless charger from Samsung Reasons to buy + Matte silicone design + 5100 mAh Today's Best Deals $44.84 View at Amazon 10 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Samsung knows a thing or two about the best wireless chargers (especially for Samsung devices, though this works with any Qi-enabled phone): its official charging stand is well built, well designed, and a breeze to use.

Even better, you can use your phone in portrait or landscape mode while it's charging. You get up to 9W of charging power, if your phone can take that much, and you can pick up this charger in white or black.





11. Choetech T511 Very slim and affordable Reasons to buy + Efficient minimalist design + Bank account friendly Today's Best Deals $12.99 View at Amazon 27 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Simply place your device on the square-shaped Choetech Qi Certified T511 Qi Wireless Charger Pad for instant charging. The charger is very slim, at only 0.4-inch thickness, helping deliver a sleek and mobile appearance. Inside the charger is a smart chip that prevents overvoltage, short-circuiting and overheating. Despite its small size and low price, the Choetech T511 offers efficient charging, mobility and safety.





12. Fonesalesman WoodPuck A wireless charger with a unique, natural appearance Reasons to buy + Made from natural bamboo + Hidden micro-USB socket Today's Best Deals $24.99 View at Amazon

If you're a fan of products created with bamboo, the Fonesalesman WoodPuck is for you. The bamboo-built QI-compatible charger is sturdy and safe, with detection for inefficient placement and excess heat via a simple audio notification. Mao Zhu bamboo adorns the entire charger, which looks even sleeker with the hidden micro-USB socket. The nifty-looking bamboo charger is available in the colors dark Espresso and light Cappuccino.