The best VPN torrenting and downloading 2018: stay anonymous and maximise your speeds

On this page we'll tell you which is the best VPN service for torrenting, whether you're looking to maximise your speeds or stay safe, secure an anonymous while you're downloading.

BitTorrent is a brilliant technology for downloading large files really fast. Essentially, it splits files into lots of tiny pieces and downloads each piece from various sources in a peer-to-peer (P2P) network before piecing them all back together again at the destination.

This means you're not limited by any one person or server's upload speed and allows you to maximise your own downstream bandwidth.

The downside of torrenting is that because it's a P2P technology, you have to connect to lots of other computers or servers in a network and they can see your IP address and what you're downloading from them. Torrents can also be traced by your ISP which means they can see what you are downloading. So there's a privacy issue there.

Use a VPN for safe torrenting

The answer, of course, is to use a VPN for your torrenting – and that's probably why you're here. A VPN is a virtual private network which masks your identity and encrypts your internet traffic. It's a way to do whatever you like online, browse anywhere and download anything, without anyone knowing who you are or what you're doing.

So if you're torrenting from a public tracker, the best anyone will be able to do is track your IP address to whatever VPN server you're logged in to. From there you're completely untraceable. No one will be able to work out which continent you're on, let alone tell what you're downloading – as long as you're using a safe and reliable VPN service. And that's why choosing the best VPN for your torrenting is important.

A good VPN for torrenting will obviously have fast speeds – if it can't go as fast as your connection then it's not fast enough! It needs to be totally trustworthy and secure for maximum safety and piece of mind. And to that end it also needs a kill switch – that means if anything happens to your connection while you're downloading, say if the VPN server goes down briefly or if silly Timmy resets the router downstairs – at no point will your device be left vulnerable with your IP address exposed. Your connection will be frozen until a connection is reestablished to your chosen VPN server leaving you safe at all times, no matter what.

The best VPN for torrenting is ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is our top recommendation as the best VPN for torrenting right now. It's also our top-rated VPN service in our overall best VPN roundup. Express has 148 locations in 94 different countries which gives you plenty of options for jumping your location around. It's also super fast which means you really shouldn't have any problems making the most of your broadband's bandwidth. Our advice is to use the 'smart server' though when torrenting, which means it'll dial you in to the nearest/fastest server (don't worry, remember the connection is completely encrypted so location really doesn't make a difference) and that will ensure you're getting the absolute fastest download speeds possible. Express has an effective kill switch, too, which means it there's ever a danger that your IP address could be exposed – say if the VPN goes down briefly or if your connection reboots – at no point will you be at risk; the app will simply freeze all internet traffic until your VPN connection is re-established. Express VPN also has amazing 24/7 customer support and you can use it on up to three devices at once so if you're torrenting on your laptop, you can also be watching Canadian Netflix on your tablet/phone/Fire TV Stick, while your mate watches BBC iPlayer from Australia.

IPVanish is a great VPN option for torrenting. It is slightly cheaper than Express VPN which reflects it's overall appeal. But its super fast download speeds, unlimited P2P traffic, solid encryption and a kill switch make it pretty much as good as Express as a VPN for torrenting. If you're going to be using your VPN for a range of uses and on a range of devices (if you're getting one then why wouldn't you?) then we'd go with Express but otherwise IPVanish is a superb alternative.

VyprVPN offers really good value for money and regularly clocks some of the fastest VPN speeds on the internet which means it's great for rapid torrenting. There are several tiers you can sign up to which means if you just need a limited service with three devices etc you can save yourself a bit of money rather than going for the full service. There's also a three day trial if you just want to try it out. The only downside is that Vypr does keep a record of some logs (IP addresses and connection times) which can't really be used against you but some people might want to stick to the above options which offer no logging guarantees.

NordVPN is probably the most secure VPN for torrenting out of all of them. That's because its connections provide support for IKEv2/IPsec, OpenVPN, PPTP and L2TP encryption protocols. Nord also offers the ability to 'double VPN' yourself which basically passes your data through two separate VPN servers for extra security. Surely only true cyber criminals would ever need that, and frankly it won't help your connection speed when you're torrenting anyway. But if the security element to a VPN is what is most important to you, Nord is a great option. It's also one of the best value options, with a $99 offer which gets you the service for three years.

Hotspot Shield is not the most advanced VPN. It doesn't have the best and most varied apps. It doesn't have as many server locations as the options at the top of this list. But it's a great VPN for torrenting if torrenting really is the only thing you're going to be doing with it. Speeds are up there with the best, while the prices are also lower than many of the other options. There's even a 7-day free trial so you can try it out and make sure it's what you're after. Hotspot Shield did come under fire recently and was accused of abusing its user's data – but these allegations, which Hotspot has denied, were levied against the free version of the VPN and not the paid version so either way with the version we're recommending here you'd be OK.