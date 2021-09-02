Best Labor Day furniture sales for 2021

Labor Day marks the end of summer for many, so it's a great time to start thinking about updating the furniture in your home. For forward planners, it can also be the best time to pick up some bargains on outdoor furniture for your patio, garden or deck. And the chances are, you've probably still got a few months to enjoy it before the winter beds in.

Most of the big furniture stores are offering savings this Labor Day and if you are prepared to shop around – and be flexible with the model you want – you can pick up some great deals.

To help you with your search, we've rounded up the stores offering the best Labor Day sales, as well as a few of the products that we feel are especially worth picking up. Many sale items have limited stock, so if you see something you like it's best to move fast, or risk missing out.

This page will be updated as deals change, so keep checking back if you don't see anything that catches your eye the first time around.

The best Labor Day furniture sales

Amazon has its own Labor Day sale this year, including savings on home, kitchen, electronics and more.

has its own Labor Day sale this year, including savings on home, kitchen, electronics and more. Ashley Homestore has up to 30% off selected items and an extra 10% with code LDAYDEALS. There's also up to 50% off outdoor items.

has up to 30% off selected items and an extra 10% with code LDAYDEALS. There's also up to 50% off outdoor items. Bed Bath & Beyond is offering up to 60% off for its clearance event, including bedding, outdoor, kitchen bath and vacuums.

is offering up to 60% off for its clearance event, including bedding, outdoor, kitchen bath and vacuums. Home Depot has up to 40% off its home furniture and patio furniture, as well as more savings across the store for Labor Day.

has up to 40% off its home furniture and patio furniture, as well as more savings across the store for Labor Day. Overstock has some great deals with up to 70% off items in its Labor Day clearance, plus free shipping on all purchases.

has some great deals with up to 70% off items in its Labor Day clearance, plus free shipping on all purchases. Target has up to 25% off furniture as well as deals on patio furniture, tables and dining sets.

has up to 25% off furniture as well as deals on patio furniture, tables and dining sets. Walmart Labor Day savings include patio and garden items such as furniture, patio sets and shades.

Labor Day savings include patio and garden items such as furniture, patio sets and shades. Wayfair has its summer send-off sale, with up to 70% off items, including up to 50% off office furniture and living room seating.

has its summer send-off sale, with up to 70% off items, including up to 50% off office furniture and living room seating. West Elm is offering up to 70% off a range of products for Labor Day, including furniture, outdoor, rugs and more.

The best Labor Day furniture deals

Linon Austin Kitchen Cart: was $369.99, now $92.11 at Amazon

A rustic kitchen cart with three shelves, wine bottle and glass storage. Would also make a great bar trolley for the living roomView Deal

Wellington Fire Pit with Lava Rocks: was $579.49, now $413.98 at Overstock

An iron fire pit and matching gas tank holder, perfect for those cooler nights on the patio.View Deal

Destination Summer 9-Foot Tilting Patio Market Umbrella: was $90, now $63 at Bed Bath & Beyond

This tilting summer umbrella gives a nice bit of shade on warmer days and should even protect you from a brief shower too.View Deal

Outdoor Adjustable Folding Chaise Lounge Recliner Chairs: was $269.99, now $174.99 at Walmart

A set of two recliner chairs for the patio or poolside, available in a choice of five colorsView Deal

Standing Patio Heater: was $299, now $149.50 at West Elm

This standing patio heater is available in three colors and can heat a 200 sq ft area. Standing at 88.6 inches it takes a 20lb gas tank.View Deal