Best air purifier 2020: remove particles, pollution and poor quality air

The best air purifier could buy you peace of mind as well as cleaner air. You can’t see or even consciously sense it, but the air in your home is very likely inundated with dust and a whole range of ugly little microorganisms that can have an impact on respiration and general well-being. Particularly if you have allergies, you may well decide that what your room needs is a concerted shot of air cleaning.

Time, then, to have a mosey at our pick of the best air purifiers. After much research and personal testing, we’ve alighted on three main frontrunners: the Elechomes H13, Philips 3000i and BlueAir Classic 405 – all of which are serious devices that will please air purifier, er, purists. Those wanting something a teensy bit more elegant should look to Dyson's Pure Cool Tower.

If you're inclined to purify the air that you breathe at home, now is a good time to invest in a purifier.

Do you need an air purifier?

First up, there is zero evidence that anyone will live longer because they buy an air purifier. However, if you suffer from asthma, hay fever or allergic reactions to particles, or are simply hung up on hygiene to an unhealthy degree, you could benefit from buying one. There are probably 'well-being' as opposed to true 'health' benefits to having an air purifier, comparable to using a water purifier.

No, drinking tap water in most western countries is probably not going to harm you, but by using a filter, you can make it taste nicer and be more pleasing to drink. The same holds true for air purifiers.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), indoor air quality can be two to five times – and occasionally up to 100 times – more polluted than the air outside. Indeed, you only need shine an ultra bright torch indoors with the lights off to see a whole swathe of allergy-inducing crap floating about in the beam: dust, skin particles, pet dander, smoke, pollen… aircraft, UFOs, ghosts… all sorts of weird gubbins.

An air purifier basically works like a vacuum cleaner, gently sucking in the air around it and trapping the pollutants it captures in a HEPA filter (High Efficiency Particulate Air). Cleaned air is then expelled back into the room.

A few purifiers will also electrically charge (ionise) the air molecules during the process, which is also said to help further improve the air we breathe. We're not convinced but if it makes you happy, great.

The best air purifiers in order of preference

1. Elechomes WIFI H13 Medical Grade Air Purifier The best air purifier for price and efficiency Specifications Height: 53cm Effective area: 30m2 HEPA Filter: Yes Ioniser: No Cord length: 2m Reasons to buy + Great design + Effective performer + WiFi enabled Reasons to avoid - Fan is loud at full speed

Normally we would advise sticking to name brands when it comes to the most common consumer electronics but, on evidence of this air purifier (and the humidifier we also recently reviewed), Elechomes – a popular brand in the US – is producing some excellent air treatment products that are efficient, attractively designed and very keenly priced.

No question, the H13 is an indisputable cracker, especially for the price. Firstly, it’s not too big and ungainly and, for an air purifier, it’s quite stylish too. But more importantly, it works impeccably well at clarifying the air in rooms up to 325sq.ft / 30m² in volume.

The H13’s inbuilt Smart sensor is very sensitive to a room’s air quality and the PM (Particulate Matter) readouts on the elegantly designed interface were accurate when checked against a trusty Philips model. In one test, a lit incense stick was placed about 10 feet from the unit and it took less than a minute for the fan to ramp up and the PM number to soar to its maximum 500.

Granted, the fan at full bore is loud enough to drown out a television but most of the time it hums along quietly in the background. It’s certainly perfectly suitable for bedroom use, though I’d advise using it in Sleep mode which uses the lowest fan speed setting.

The H13 comes equipped with an all-in-one filtration system comprised of cleanable mesh filter to catch large dust particles and pet dander, and a combined antibacterial/HEPA H13/activated carbon filter that requires changing after 1,500 hours of use (the unit’s LED flashes to remind you when it’s time to buy a new one). Filters are readily available at Amazon US – Amazon UK expects shipment in June.

Instead of a remote control, this model is equipped with WiFi connectivity that allows the user to turn it on and off, make changes to its modes (manual, auto, sleep), adjust the fan speed and check the status of the room’s air quality using the Smart Life app. As there are several Smart Life apps available, look for the one produced by Yu Xiang.

If the Philips, Dyson and Blueair models on this page are way outside your budget, consider heading over to Amazon and snapping up one of these small but highly competent air fresheners.

2. Philips Series 3000i (AC3829/60) A highly effective air purifier and humidifier in one Specifications Height: 69.8cm Effective area : Up to 80m2 HEPA Filter : Yes Ioniser : No Cord length : 1.8m Reasons to buy + Cleans and humidifies + Exceptional operational feedback + Relatively easy to use + App enabled Reasons to avoid - Not cheap Today's best Philips AC3256 deals Check Amazon

In the pantheon of air quality control, air purifiers and humidifiers are true soul mates. While one absorbs the contaminated air around it, ramming it through a series of filters before expelling it back into the room in pristine condition, the other emits an invisible stream of fine water vapour that moisturises the air, bringing to ground any wayward particulates. Well, here’s a new model that does both at the same time.

The 2-in-1 Philips 3000i isn’t as compact or inconspicuous as other models in the Philips’ purifier roster but it’s a commendable performer in every respect, garnering very positive reviews by both professional reviewers and users, and me.

The HEPA-equipped 3000i’s air quality sensors constantly measure the level of particulates around the appliance, displaying the result on the front panel as a PM2.5 reading (PM2.5 refers to microscopic atmospheric particulate matter that have a diameter less than 2.5 micrometers, about 3% the diameter of a human hair). An attractive circular glow lamp on the front fascia meanwhile provides a clearly visible interpretation of the room’s air quality at any given time: blue is good, blue-violet is fair, red-purple is unhealthy and red means you’re going to die. This extra feedback is very welcome since it tells you it’s actually doing something.

To test it, I pummeled a dusty feather cushion near the side air intakes and blew some smoke at it and the PM2.5 number increased immediately while the light turned a concerning shade of violet.

The humidifier function meanwhile maintains a constant humidity level by emitting an invisible vapour that is spread around the room by the unit’s built-in fan. Simply choose a preferred humidity target – from 40% to 60% – and the 3000i will do the rest, switching off once the target is reached.

The 3000i removes 99.97% of airborne allergens and is perfect for medium to large rooms. It’s app enabled, too, for those who like to monitor and adjust stuff on their phones, and it comes with a range of touch control functions, including Auto, extra-sensitive Allergen and Sleep modes.

Given its overall efficiency and excellent operational feedback, the Philips 3000i is fully deserving of an unequivocal high five.

3. Blueair Classic 405 Big, beautiful Swedish beast Specifications Height: 59cm Effective area : 40m2 HEPA Filter : Yes Ioniser : No Cord length : 1.5m Reasons to buy + Extremely efficient + Reliable app control Reasons to avoid - Hefty and less than beautiful - No pollution sensor Today's best Blueair Classic 280i deals $619 View at Abt Electronics

Another very serious option, this Swedish purifier stands over half a metre tall and half a metre wide – so consider those dimensions if space is an issue. The award-winning Blueair 405 uses the Swedish company’s HEPASilent Technology – a combination of both mechanical and electrostatic filtration, as you probably know – to remove a wide range of airborne pollutants. It has also been given the Quiet Mark stamp of approval – in fact, it’s so quiet on its two lower settings that you may wonder if it’s actually on. Even on its highest power setting, it's still quieter than the Dyson, below.

The Classic 405's Blueair Friend app means you can control it from a distance, or even when out of the house, as well as setting up sleep timers. While its purifying is undoubtedly highly effective, it's worth noting that, unlike the Philips or Dyson, there's no air-monitoring feature on the 405, so you need to either leave it on, or turn it on yourself when the air is noticeably bad. The former option seems best, because it's so quiet, and the filters do seem to last for a long time.

The unit comes with a standard HEPA particle filter or, for £50 extra, you can opt for the SmokeStop filter – essential if you’re a smoker or plan to use this in the kitchen. It's testament to how good this is that the Blueair 405 functions very effectively as a kitchen extractor with a SmokeStop fitted. If you can ignore or hide away its less than luscious appearance, this is about as effective as air purifiers get.

4. Dyson Pure Cool tower fan (TP04) We're Dyson's biggest fan. And this is their biggest fan (and air purifier) Specifications Type: air purifying fan Format: tower Filter: Glass HEPA Media Amp diameter: 117mm Cord length : 1.8m Weight: 4.98kg Reasons to buy + Unusually attractive for a purifier + Very effective Reasons to avoid - Really howls when at full power - Faintly terrifying app warnings about BAD AIR Today's Best Deals $549.99 View at Dyson Inc. 33 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Dyson's Pure Cool tower purifying fan aka TP04 is not only the best Dyson fan you can buy, it's also a highly effective air purifier. It senses and captures VOCs and 99.95 per cent of fine particles, allergens and pollutants, then spins down and awaits the next onslaught of air-borne foulness.

The dual filters – one for smoke, one for particles – last for about a year, and Dyson's app is pretty effective these days, with reliable control in and out of the home and via Google Home or Alexa, with a compatible speaker. Our only reservation is that we do not find the app's warnings of bad air terribly soothing. It goes red and plasters the word 'EXTREME' across your phone screen if you so much as burn some toast.

5. Falmec Bellaria Best looking air purifier Specifications Height: 40cm Effective area : N/A HEPA Filter : No Ioniser : Yes Cord length : 1.5m Reasons to buy + Can be placed anywhere without embarrassment + Doubles as light fitting Today's best Philips AC3256 deals Check Amazon

From Venice in Italy, this looks like a light fitting in a high-class hotel. And it fact Falmec's Bellaria does double as that – clad in glass from the nearby island of Murano, it's a co-production with Venetian designer Marco Zito, and offers very pleasing, soft lighting. But mainly it's a very high-end, high-class air purifier.

As well as filtering the air in the usual way, via a carbon filter, the Bellaria acts an ioniser, using the E.Ion system employed in the kitchen extractors that Falmec's name is built on. The E.Ion tech delivers the 'correct' balance of negative ions to your space making it more like you're 'by the sea, in the mountains and around waterfalls.'

We don't know about that, but it is easily the best-looking air purifier you can buy.

6. Vax Pure Air 300 Best value air purifier Specifications Height: 76cm Effective area : 120m2 HEPA Filter : Yes Ioniser : Yes Cord length : 1.6m Reasons to buy + Great price + Effective and easy to use + Comes with remote Reasons to avoid - Quite loud at full pelt - Resembles bin Today's best Vax Pure Air 300 deals Check Amazon 5 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This sensor-festooned Vax is about the size, shape and look of a large Brabantia bin so while it's not would you call gorgeous, it is fairly easy to locate in the corner of a kitchen, hallway or utility room without upsetting aesthetics too much.

In auto mode it’s so quiet that the only way you know it’s working is by the large circular light that glows green when the air is good, orange when it’s not so good and red when the sh*t hits the fan.

The large HEPA filter comes with a protective plastic covering – don't forget to remove it first or you will spend the next few weeks wondering why the machine doesn’t appear to be working correctly. Not that I did that, or anything.

Bear in mind, too, that the outlet faces upwards so don’t expect to be cooled – this is not a fan.

Control wise, a cluster of touch-sensitive buttons on the front give access to fan speed, a timer that goes up in one-hour increments, an auto button that when tapped selects the optimum fan speed depending on the quality of the air it senses (full bore is pretty loud) and an ionising button – you know, for ionisation.

The remote control also features a sleep button for whisper-quiet night-time operation.

Air does genuinely cleaner and fresher after just a few days of use, making this another great air purifier option.

7. Airfree P80 Best budget table-top air cleaner Specifications Height: 26.5cm Effective area : 32m2 HEPA Filter : No Ioniser : No Cord length : Not listed Reasons to buy + Portable and unobtrusive + Effective in small rooms + Totally silent Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for large rooms, of course Today's best Vax Pure Air 300 deals Check Amazon

If you’re in the market for a very decent tabletop or portable air purifier that takes up very little space and doesn’t look too ugly, consider this titchy 26.5cm model from Airfree. It’s ideal for rooms up to 32m2 and is as silent as a church mouse – not that we’ve ever heard one of those. It also features an adjustable nightlight.

In short, it's like a budget version of the Falmec Bellaria, above.

The cleverest thing about this model is that it doesn’t require the need for any filters that will require either regular cleaning or periodic replacement. Instead, grubby air is drawn into the intake at the bottom of the unit and the pollutant-filled moisture in it is ‘boiled’ at 200ºC before being cooled and pumped back out into the room all wonderfully sterilised and squeaky clean.

Apparently this system will "eliminate up to 99.99% of any microorganisms and allergens in the air." Given the surfeit of positive reviews by asthma and allergy suffers, who are we to disagree?

8. Fellowes Aeramax Baby DB5 Best air purifier for baby rooms Specifications Height: 69cm Effective area: 60m2 HEPA Filter: Yes Ioniser: No Cord length: 1.6m Reasons to buy + Very small footprint + Effective in small rooms + Cheap Reasons to avoid - Looks pretty naff Today's Best Deals $127.21 View at Amazon

This dinky purifier resembles one of those robots from Star Wars films that only appears for a few seconds, and obviously hasn't been thought through properly. However, being just 18.5cm wide, it's just the right size for a baby’s room or small living areas like studio flats up to around 602m, or, er, narrowboats.

Its four-stage hospital-style HEPA antimicrobial filter is capable of removing most airborne particles, including pollen, dust mites and cigarette smoke and it couldn’t be easier to use. Simply switch on, tap the ‘Auto’ button and, when the sensors detect pollutants in the vicinity, the fan speed increases to draw in more air over the filter.

The sensors on this system aren’t as sensitive as the winning Philips – in most cases it’s quite a bit slower to react than either the Philips of Vac when smoke is blown in its direction – but for size and price it performs very well. And, uh, you probably shouldn't be smoking around your baby anyway.

