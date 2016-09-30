Best Netflix films: top movies to check out now

Previous Next 2/23

A Knight' Tale

A fabulously entertaining new entry, A Knight's Tale can only be described as a medieval romp, with plenty of hot jousting action forefront and centre.

Poor but handsome squire William Thatcher, played by Heath Ledger (RIP), decides to change his fate after his master, a run down knight of noble blood, passes away, impersonating the deceased lord on the tourney circuit. The only problem is, he can't joust, or dance or speak and act properly.

After enlisting help to transform himself into a noble knight from fat squire Roland, played by an on-form Mark Addy, crazy commoner Wat, as played by Alan "Steve the Pirate" Tudyk, as well as Geoffrey Chaucer himself, played superbly by Paul Bettany, a coming of age tale then ensues. And it ensues with sexy results!

Naturally, Thatcher's journey is not a simple one, with big bad Count Adhemar - played by the always good value Rufus Sewell - not only a true aristocrat and master of the tourney but also determined to dismount, so to speak, Ledger as the imposter his is. Of course, Sewell also wants to beat Ledger as he want's the hand of Lady Jocelyn, who in turn wants a piece of Thatcher.

Throw in a rocking soundtrack, wilful historical innacuracy and the most dramatic jousting action yet put to film and it is easy to see how A Knight's Tale has gained cult classic status.

A great friday night film.

