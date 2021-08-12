Apple student discounts: pay less for iPads, Apple Music and more

Apple doesn't do discounts on its website but that doesn't mean you can't get money off. School and college students, teachers, lecturers, non-teaching staff and even parents of students can get a series of discounts on a range of Apple products and services. This amounts to some decent savings on everything from iMacs and MacBooks to Apple Music and apps for those heading back to school.

How you get the discount varies depending on where you're based, and there isn't one set amount off – it varies from product to product – but there are some great deals to be had. Through Apple's education portal, you can also get special deals. Right now, for instance, when you buy certain Mac and iPad products you get AirPods for free.

To help you along the way, we've rounded up some of the best Apple deals for students below, as well as how you get them. It's worth checking retail prices online, from the likes of Best Buy and Amazon, as sometimes their reductions will be even greater – especially if you're willing to look at older models.

How to get discount for students at Apple

Apple Student deals in the US

Getting student discounts at Apple in the US is relatively easy. You just need to go to the Apple Education Store and you'll be presented with all of the discounted prices – though you'll need to go back and forth from the main store to work out the savings. There is a separate option for schools that requires you to create a school account, so if you're a teacher or parent, it's worth checking to see if your school has a log-in.

Most purchases don't require proof at the time of order but you could be asked for it afterwards. The small print also says that, if you're unable to prove eligibility, you may be charged the difference. So, where possible use your student or education email address.

Apple iMac discounts Education purchases receive a discount of $50 to $100 off the new 24-inch iMac, with prices starting from $1249. You can also get up to $200 off the top-spec 27-inch iMac View Deal

Apple Mac mini discounts The Mac mini is a great compact desktop machine and you can even hook it up to a TV rather than a monitor. Education purchases receive a discount of $50 on the Mac mini, with prices starting from $649. View Deal

Apple MacBook Air discounts With the new M1 chip, the MacBook Air is super fast and ideal for any school or college work you can throw at it. Education purchases receive a discount of $100 on the MacBook Air, with prices starting from $899. View Deal

Apple iPad discounts The 2020 iPad is great for browsing the web, apps, gaming and movies but with the addition of a smart keyboard or pencil, it can be used for work too. Education purchases receive a discount of $50 on the iPad or iPad Air, with prices starting from $309. You can also get up to $100 off the iPad Pro. View Deal

Apple Music discount incl free Apple TV+ The student price for Apple Music is just $4.99 a month – that's half the regular price – and it comes with the Apple TV+ service for free too. This is available to college students only and does require a form of verification. View Deal

Apple Pro Apps Bundle for Education Film and music students may want to consider this discounted bundle of Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Motion, Compressor and Main Stage for your Mac, available for just $199.99 – that's a saving of $499.96 on the individual prices. View Deal

Apple Student deals in the UK

To get student discounts at Apple in the UK, you need to register with UniDays to be verified. Go to the UK Apple Education Store and follow the link through to UniDays where you'll need to verify your student or staff identification.

If you'd rather not go through UniDays, you can also get verified through Apple directly using your University ID or acceptance offer, if you're yet to start.

Apple iMac discounts Education purchases receive a 10% discount off the new 24-inch iMac or the larger 27-inch iMac. View Deal

Apple Mac mini discounts The Mac mini is a great compact desktop machine and you can even hook it up to a TV rather than a monitor. Education purchases receive a 10% discount on the Mac mini. View Deal

Apple MacBook Air discounts With the new M1 chip, the MacBook Air is super fast and ideal for any school or college work you can throw at it. Education purchases receive a 10% discount on the MacBook Air. View Deal

Apple iPad discounts The iPad is great for browsing the web, apps, gaming and movies but with the addition of a smart keyboard or pencil, it can be used for work too. Education purchases receive a 10% discount on the iPad, iPad Air or iPad Pro. View Deal

Apple Music discount incl free Apple TV+ The student price for Apple Music is just £4.99 a month – that's half the regular price – and it comes with the Apple TV+ service for free too. This is available to college students only and does require a form of verification. View Deal

Other Apple deals

You can also find some great deals on Apple products from third-party retailers. And the beauty is, you don't have to be a student to get them. Here are some of the latest offers.