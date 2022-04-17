20-minute full-body HIIT workout to burn fat and boost your metabolism

You won't need any equipment for this T3-exclusive “Box ‘n Burn” shadowboxing follow-along workout

Back view of female boxer doing shadow boxing in gym. Woman practicing her punches making direct hit
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Matt Kollat
By
published

Join FightCamp Founding Trainer Flo Master for a 4-Round "Box 'n Burn" shadowboxing workout. The only equipment you will need is your body, water, and a towel. You will learn and use six different punches, footwork, and bodyweight exercises during this total body workout. Get ready to sweat, learn, and have fun!

Fast-paced workouts such as this one can help lose weight easier; in fact, a 2012 study showed that "Twelve weeks of HIIE resulted in significant reductions in total, abdominal, trunk, and visceral fat and significant increases in fat-free mass and aerobic power" in overweight young males.

HIIT workouts have other benefits, such as increased metabolic rate, improved cardiovascular health and the fact it's time and space-efficient. This shadowboxing workout is an excellent example of a time and space-conscious HIIT session: you need minimal equipment – wearing workout shoes wouldn't hurt – and very little space to shed fat.

If you like this workout, check out more of Flo's latest workouts on the FighCamp blog, including some of his most recent stuff, such as this 8-Minute Core Workout and this 15-Minute At-Home Stress-Reducing Workout. Free high-quality content, people!

Are you ready to work out? Press play!

Watch: Flo Master's 4-Round “Box ‘n Burn” shadowboxing workout

Please remember to take it easy: if at any point you feel weak or out of breath, you'd better take some water and breath to bring your heart rate down. It wouldn't be the worst idea to don a multisport watch or a fitness tracker to keep your heart rate (and calorie burn) in check.

Wearing a fitness wearable is a good idea for another reason. One of the many pitfalls of following a healthy lifestyle is not remembering how much progress you've made, but by tracking your workouts, you'll have a log of all the exercise sessions you had to remind you to keep going.

T3 x FightCamp logo

(Image credit: FightCamp)

T3 x FightCamp workouts

We have a massive library of FightCamp workouts on T3, all with follow-along videos that you should most certainly check out. Please find the full list below:

TOPICS
Workout
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat

Matt is T3's Fitness Editor and covers everything from smart fitness tech to running and workout shoes, home gym equipment, exercise how-tos, nutrition, cycling, and more. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and he collaborated with other fitness content creators such as Garage Gym reviews.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.