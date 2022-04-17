20-minute full-body HIIT workout to burn fat and boost your metabolism

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Join FightCamp Founding Trainer Flo Master for a 4-Round "Box 'n Burn" shadowboxing workout. The only equipment you will need is your body, water, and a towel. You will learn and use six different punches, footwork, and bodyweight exercises during this total body workout. Get ready to sweat, learn, and have fun!

Fast-paced workouts such as this one can help lose weight easier; in fact, a 2012 study showed that "Twelve weeks of HIIE resulted in significant reductions in total, abdominal, trunk, and visceral fat and significant increases in fat-free mass and aerobic power" in overweight young males.

HIIT workouts have other benefits, such as increased metabolic rate, improved cardiovascular health and the fact it's time and space-efficient. This shadowboxing workout is an excellent example of a time and space-conscious HIIT session: you need minimal equipment – wearing workout shoes wouldn't hurt – and very little space to shed fat.

If you like this workout, check out more of Flo's latest workouts on the FighCamp blog, including some of his most recent stuff, such as this 8-Minute Core Workout and this 15-Minute At-Home Stress-Reducing Workout. Free high-quality content, people!

Are you ready to work out? Press play!

Watch: Flo Master's 4-Round “Box ‘n Burn” shadowboxing workout

Please remember to take it easy: if at any point you feel weak or out of breath, you'd better take some water and breath to bring your heart rate down. It wouldn't be the worst idea to don a multisport watch or a fitness tracker to keep your heart rate (and calorie burn) in check.

Wearing a fitness wearable is a good idea for another reason. One of the many pitfalls of following a healthy lifestyle is not remembering how much progress you've made, but by tracking your workouts, you'll have a log of all the exercise sessions you had to remind you to keep going.

(Image credit: FightCamp)

T3 x FightCamp workouts

We have a massive library of FightCamp workouts on T3, all with follow-along videos that you should most certainly check out. Please find the full list below: