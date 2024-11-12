Channel 4 launches a new app for the Apple Vision Pro headset

Quick Summary
UK public service broadcaster, Channel 4, has become the first to launch a streaming app on the Apple Vision Pro.
That even includes some virtual environments, designed to allow users to experience their favourite shows from the set.
While many users and reviewers have lambasted the Apple Vision Pro for its lack of available apps, that was always something which would come with time. In fact, many still see the device as more of a development platform, where developers can craft apps for more affordable devices we've heard rumours of.
Now, there is one new app for the Apple Vision Pro – and it could be a pretty significant one. That's because UK public service broadcaster, Channel 4, has become the first of its kind to launch an app for the device.
That takes the popular Channel 4 streaming app, and enables users to enjoy it on their Vision Pro. The experience is complete with a massive virtual display and full passthrough to keep users immersed in the action without losing sight of the world around them.
Speaking about the launch, Grace Boswood – Director of Technology and Distribution at Channel 4 – said, "The new Channel 4 Apple Vision Pro app builds on our heritage of viewer innovation."
That's not only because of streaming side of the app, either. “The app also enables us to create even more viewer delight in one of our most-cherished shows, Taskmaster, moving it from the TV to the physical world. We’re constantly exploring new ways to entertain viewers through technology which creates remarkable experiences.”
That's talking about a new feature for fans of Taskmaster, where users can watch the show from a virtual version of the set. It's a really cool use of this kind of technology, and something which could definitely set Channel 4's coverage apart from its peers.
I could imagine watching a Married at First Sight dinner party sat at the end of the table, or coverage of an England game from pitch side. It's certainly early days, but if the brand can leverage this technology well, it could really press ahead.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
-
-
Vacheron Constantin just launched its new Les Cabinotiers watches and they are out of this world
These are some of the most artistically brilliant watches you'll ever see
By Sam Cross Published
-
Kindle Scribe getting a major upgrade to bring it up to Scribe 2 standards
The Scribe 2 skills will also benefit the original Kindle Scribe
By Chris Hall Published
-
Apple Vision Pro 2 still on the cards, could come as soon as next year
The Vision Pro story is set to continue
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Apple's cheaper Vision Pro is still on the cards – but will it cut the mustard?
Rumours suggest a lesser build quality and removed features can be expected
By Sam Cross Published
-
Apple Vision Pro just got a load of new reasons to justify that cost
Some of the extra content coming sounds incredible
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
I tried Apple's Vision Pro and I wasn’t quite expecting this
Here’s what you don’t know about Apple's mixed-reality headset until you try it
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
“Hey Siri, will Apple Intelligence come to Vision Pro?” Yes, but not yet…
Apple's AI tools are coming to a headset near you, just not yet
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
There's an Apple Vision Pro rival coming that could be more suited to everyday use
The Rokid AR Lite glasses look more like... well... glasses
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Apple Vision Pro just got a whopping free upgrade which is going to change your photo library forever
The announcement was just made as part of VisionOS 2 at WWDC 2024
By Sam Cross Last updated
-
Apple Vision Pro UK release date and price confirmed – here's when it'll be available globally
Apple is finally ready to release its mixed reality headset outside the US
By Rik Henderson Published