Channel 4 launches a new app for the Apple Vision Pro headset

Quick Summary UK public service broadcaster, Channel 4, has become the first to launch a streaming app on the Apple Vision Pro. That even includes some virtual environments, designed to allow users to experience their favourite shows from the set.

While many users and reviewers have lambasted the Apple Vision Pro for its lack of available apps, that was always something which would come with time. In fact, many still see the device as more of a development platform, where developers can craft apps for more affordable devices we've heard rumours of.

Now, there is one new app for the Apple Vision Pro – and it could be a pretty significant one. That's because UK public service broadcaster, Channel 4, has become the first of its kind to launch an app for the device.

That takes the popular Channel 4 streaming app, and enables users to enjoy it on their Vision Pro. The experience is complete with a massive virtual display and full passthrough to keep users immersed in the action without losing sight of the world around them.

Speaking about the launch, Grace Boswood – Director of Technology and Distribution at Channel 4 – said, "The new Channel 4 Apple Vision Pro app builds on our heritage of viewer innovation."

That's not only because of streaming side of the app, either. “The app also enables us to create even more viewer delight in one of our most-cherished shows, Taskmaster, moving it from the TV to the physical world. We’re constantly exploring new ways to entertain viewers through technology which creates remarkable experiences.”

That's talking about a new feature for fans of Taskmaster, where users can watch the show from a virtual version of the set. It's a really cool use of this kind of technology, and something which could definitely set Channel 4's coverage apart from its peers.

I could imagine watching a Married at First Sight dinner party sat at the end of the table, or coverage of an England game from pitch side. It's certainly early days, but if the brand can leverage this technology well, it could really press ahead.