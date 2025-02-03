You can turn any TV cable-free with this 4K video streamer

Quick Summary The 4URPC 4K Wireless Transmitter and Receiver enables you to send up to 4K 30Hz video (1080p 60Hz) and audio to a TV or monitor over Wi-Fi. You just need to plug one end into a USB-C device and the other into a HDMI port on your display.

One of the key TV trends for 2025 is wire-free AV transmission. During CES in January, brands including Samsung and LG showed flagship models that come with separate media boxes capable of sending video and sound to the TV wirelessly.

But what if you don't want to buy a new TV this year? What if you already own one of the best TVs (albeit sprouting more cables than a telephone junction box)? Well, tech company 4URPC has a different option – it has created a second generation version of its wireless AV dongle.

Coming in two parts, the 4URPC Wireless Transmitter and Receiver Gen 2 (via Yanko Design) has a USB-C connection on one end and HDMI on the other. You plug the latter into a spare port on your TV, while the transmitter half slots into your PC, Mac, phone or tablet.

You can then send up to 4K video at 30Hz or 1080p at 60Hz. Audio is supported too, so if you want to watch a movie stored on a laptop, you can easily send it to your TV, for example.

Inside the device is a quad-core application processor chip alongside a 4K quad-core processor with VP9 / DRM support for the video transcoding. The duo can talk to each other at a range of up to 15-metres, and it works with the likes of Steam Deck and other gaming handhelds too – most things with a USB-C port, essentially.

The system is currently available to pre-order on Kickstarter, starting at $115 as an "early bird" price – that's around £94 / AU$230. It'll ship from April 2025 and it's already accrued almost $300,000 in funding, on a goal of just under $4,000.

After the crowd funding phase is over, each 4URPC Gen 2 set will raise to $200.