Why wait for Prime Day, Samsung's 55-inch OLED TV is now under £600

If you've been putting money aside in preparation for Amazon's annual Prime Day sales from 8 - 11 July, you might be interested to learn that some other UK retailers have already started to slash their prices.

Take Currys for example, it has a whole stack of deals on TV, including OLED models, and I would be surprised if Amazon manages to beat many of them.

For starters, there's an amazing deal on a Samsung 55-inch OLED that's the equivalent of the LG B4. You can get the Samsung S85D for less than £600 – that's almost £400 off!

Save 40% Samsung S85D 55-inch OLED TV: was £999 now £599.97 at Currys With 4K HDR pictures and 120Hz refresh rate, the Samsung S85D OLED TV is great for streaming, live TV, movie watching and gaming. It also comes with four HDMI 2.1 ports and stereo speakers (20W total power output). You can even play Xbox games on the TV without the need for a console, thanks to its direct support for Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Why choose the Samsung S85D OLED TV

Released in 2024, the S85D was the entry-level OLED TV from Samsung that year. However, that doesn't mean it's not jam-packed full of features.

Going up against the LG B4, this particular TV features HDR10 and HDR10+ support, and compatibility with HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) – the HDR format of choice for most broadcasters.

You also get Samsung's proprietary 4K AI upscaling to ensure all content looks its best, no matter the source. And, with a 120Hz refresh rate, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and FreeSync Premium Pro on board, this is a TV that is perfect for gaming.

In fact, Samsung's dedicated Gaming Hub gives you access to 100s of games without even needing a dedicated games machine. That's because, with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and connected controller (such as the Xbox Wireless Controller), you can play Xbox titles over the cloud as if they were running on a separate console.

All the catch-up TV services are available through Samsung's own Tizen OS, as well the popular streaming services. And Amazon Alexa support is on board too for voice control.

We expect plenty of TV deals over the coming days, but few will be as good as this one.