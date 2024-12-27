This 65-inch Samsung TV is under £500 in the Currys Boxing Day sale

Well, I hope you enjoyed turkey day, folks. There's absolutely no time to rest, though, as the best Boxing Day sales are already here, complete with some seriously tempting offers.

While there's something for just about everyone on offer, tech-lovers need look no further than the Currys Boxing Day sales. They cover just about everything from phones to beauty products, meaning you're certain to find a deal for you.

I've just stumbled across this killer deal on a 65-inch TV from Samsung. It's 1/3rd off right now – meaning you'll pay just £499!

Samsung DU7100 65-inch TV: was £749 now £499 at Currys Save £250 on a large Samsung TV at Currys. That's a killer saving, and snags a 65-inch panel complete with the Crystal Processor 4k at heart, as well as Samsung's brilliant Object Sound Tracking Lite technology.

Yes, you did read that correctly. £499 is an absolute bargain for any 65-inch TV, but it's especially good for one from such a recognisable brand name. This model usually retails for £749, cementing this as a properly good deal.

You're getting a lot of TV for the cash. Quite aside from that gargantuan 65-inch panel, you'll also find some great specs in terms of the processor and the audio.

Let's start with the sound. You'll find Samsung's Object Tracking Sound Lite technology employed here. That follows the action on screen to offer a surround sound-esque experience out of the box. It will be great for cinema fans, and should also be handy for immersive gameplay, too.

Then, there's the Crystal Processor 4k. That's the brain of the whole system, and offers features like 4k upscaling. That helps to ensure that even content which isn't 4k natively will be shown in crisp, clear detail.

This is also a great TV for gamers. The gaming hub ensures users can enjoy Xbox games through their TV, without needing to download them or connect a console. Simply get involved and get going!

All of that makes for a great TV. Snagging all of those goodies – plus a 65-inch panel – for just £499 is a total no brainer.