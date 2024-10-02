This 55-inch QLED TV is a whopping 43% off in early Amazon Prime Day deal

With the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale right around the corner, many will be starting to eye up potential deals. Those offers aren't just reserved for the event itself, with a whole range of brilliant deals to be secured in advance.
While the brand offers deals on a range of products, their tech offers tend to be a step above. Often, that sees top products with thoroughly smashed price tags.
That's exactly what I've found today. Users can get a killer 55-inch TV with a QLED panel for just £429.99 at Amazon – that's a £320 saving!
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED: was £749.99, now £429.99 at Amazon
Save a whopping £320 on a 55-inch Omni QLED TV right now at Amazon. That's 43% off, and makes this a certified bargain. There are very few TVs of this ilk which you can find for this price.
Other sizes: 43-inch £299.99 | 50-inch £379.99 | 65-inch £849.99
That's a great deal. First things first, lets talk panel size. The 55-inch screen is a perfect hybrid for most spaces. Sure, it's not the largest display you can find, but it's likely to be more than enough for your room.
Then there's the tech behind the panel. It's an Omni QLED display, which promises vivid and lifelike colours with immense contrast. HDR content looks absolutely fantastic, with a wide dynamic range ensuring pure shadows and crisp highlights.
The panel also uses adaptive brightness. That's similar to the tech you might find in your phone, where different lighting conditions can be accounted for, ensuring you always see the picture on screen.
Of course, as an Amazon Fire TV, you'll also get a fantastic home screen setup. Taken from the success of the Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Fire TV system offers quick access to all of your favourite streaming services. You'll find tiles for things like Netflix, Disney Plus and more, all in a quickly and easily accessible format.
Being a Fire TV also brings another neat feature: Alexa integration. That means you don't even have to use the buttons on the remote if you don't wish to. Simply ask Alexa to play the content you want, for total hands-free access.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.