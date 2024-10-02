This 55-inch QLED TV is a whopping 43% off in early Amazon Prime Day deal

With the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale right around the corner, many will be starting to eye up potential deals. Those offers aren't just reserved for the event itself, with a whole range of brilliant deals to be secured in advance.

While the brand offers deals on a range of products, their tech offers tend to be a step above. Often, that sees top products with thoroughly smashed price tags.

That's exactly what I've found today. Users can get a killer 55-inch TV with a QLED panel for just £429.99 at Amazon – that's a £320 saving!

That's a great deal. First things first, lets talk panel size. The 55-inch screen is a perfect hybrid for most spaces. Sure, it's not the largest display you can find, but it's likely to be more than enough for your room.

Then there's the tech behind the panel. It's an Omni QLED display, which promises vivid and lifelike colours with immense contrast. HDR content looks absolutely fantastic, with a wide dynamic range ensuring pure shadows and crisp highlights.

The panel also uses adaptive brightness. That's similar to the tech you might find in your phone, where different lighting conditions can be accounted for, ensuring you always see the picture on screen.

Of course, as an Amazon Fire TV, you'll also get a fantastic home screen setup. Taken from the success of the Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Fire TV system offers quick access to all of your favourite streaming services. You'll find tiles for things like Netflix, Disney Plus and more, all in a quickly and easily accessible format.

Being a Fire TV also brings another neat feature: Alexa integration. That means you don't even have to use the buttons on the remote if you don't wish to. Simply ask Alexa to play the content you want, for total hands-free access.