There's a rare Apple TV deal hidden online – and it's not from Apple

The Apple TV 4K is still one of, if not the best streaming devices available to buy today. However, it's very rare to find it discounted – even on Black Friday.
Apple has included it in its own sales event, where you get a free £20 gift card with a purchase, but it's not quite the same. You still have to use that money on Apple's own store.
However, I've been hunting streaming deals this Black Friday (as I often do) and have actually found some great deals off piste, so to speak. A couple of alternative UK retailers have the Apple TV 4K 64GB and 128GB models available for less, just not on their main BF event pages.
So these are the Apple TV 4K deals I recommend.
You can get £10 off the 64GB version of the Apple TV 4K at John Lewis right now. While it connects to your network via Wi-Fi only, the signal is more than capable of streaming 4K Ultra HD video with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound.
The step-up Apple TV 4K model includes double the storage space for apps, games and services, plus an Ethernet port for wired connection to your home network. It has all the other 5-star features as the standard model, too.
Why consider the Apple TV 4K as your next streaming box?
The Apple TV 4K is the best streaming device we've tested at T3 in the last few years and is my choice if you're looking for the best picture and sound quality.
It also has every streaming service you could want (and a few more besides) plus the ability to play Apple Arcade games directly on your television – even picking up save games from your iPhone, iPad or Mac.
The box supports 4K Ultra HD video, HDR and Dolby Vision, plus up to Dolby Atmos audio. And thanks to HomeKit, it is smart home-friendly too. A recent update has even added FaceTime video calling support and you can use your iPhone as the camera.
In short, this is a premium streaming device, and although there are cheaper alternatives out there, few are as worthy of plugging into a top-notch, big screen TV.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
