Apple Watch Series 10 gets big discount on Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 11 went on sale a week ago, and it should come as no surprise that its predecessor, the Watch Series 10, has dropped in price.

The 2024 model brought a larger display and bigger speaker, plus all the usual Apple polish and tight iPhone integration. If you’d rather save some cash than chase the very latest, you're in luck.

If you’re in the market for a new Apple Watch and have been waiting to pounce, now is the time - Amazon’s currently flogging the Series 10 for a very tempting 20% off. That's £319 instead of £399.

It's unlikely that this discount is going to stick around for long - so you might want to grab it while you can.

Apple Watch Series 10 best deal

Save 20% Apple Watch Series 10: was £399 now £319 at Amazon Still a superb all-rounder: sleek design, smooth performance and deep iPhone smarts. The Series 10’s larger screen makes stats and messages easier to read, while the beefed-up speaker helps with calls and Siri. Available in multiple sizes and bands, this is a top deal for what's on offer here. Read more ▼

Available in a choice of configurations, the Apple Watch Series 10 brings with it a host of health and fitness tracking features, water resistance, an always-on display, a built-in ECG app, and plenty more. It's one of the most comprehensive watches you can buy.

Why's the Apple Watch Series 10 worth buying?

(Image credit: Apple)

While the Series 11 adds a few neat extras (think headline tweaks like a new sleep score and other refinements), the one-year-old Series 10 is still a brilliantly polished, reliable smartwatch - and at £319, it’s the smarter buy for most people.

You’re getting Apple’s top-notch app support, notifications that just work, GPS/fitness tracking that’s easy to live with, and the reassurance of regular watchOS updates.

If you’ve been holding onto a Series 8 or 9, or you’re new to Apple Watch and want the experience without the full whack, this deal is a no-brainer if you ask me!