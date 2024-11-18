November is the best time of year to splash out on new tech – there are tonnes of Black Friday deals dropping the price of top-rated devices ahead of the Christmas season. Once upon a time, you’d have to wait until the end of the month to find the best bargains, but in 2024 there's no need to wait until 29 November.
If you’re shopping for one of the best OLED TVs in preparation for festive movie marathons and winter football fixtures, we’ve already spotted lots of Black Friday TV deals. Some of the most worthwhile are the latest Samsung devices – and while the price may not look cheaper upfront, there are some special tricks to buy direct from Samsung for less than it costs on Amazon.
Check out Samsung’s Black Friday TV deals here
Samsung has slashed the price of its 2024 OLED sets, including the 5-star, award-winning S95D. That special trick I'm talking about? The Samsung Shop app (download link here) which nets you 5% off your first order over £500. Furthermore, Samsung is offering up to £300 cashback, bringing the overall price down lower compared to Amazon.
Samsung’s 55-inch S95D TV has had a hefty discount ahead of Black Friday, but take advantage of the £100 discount price, 5% app discount code, and further £100 cashback and it can be yours for effectively £374.95 less than the list price.
Things don't end there either: if I was to buy the 55-inch S95D right now, then Samsung is bundling in one of the best soundbars – the B650D with subwoofer – at no additional cost whatsoever. Don't waste any time, though, as this is time-limited and won't last much longer.
Samsung’s S95D is almost completely free of bezel, with a thin profile and a sleek stand should you wish to place it on a TV cabinet rather than mount it on a wall. A super-intelligent AI processor is the brain of the operation, optimising both the picture and sound according to the on-screen content, improving the brightness, contrast, motion, audio and resolution.
The OLED panels individually control pixels rather than using a backlight and have powerful HDR to deliver an impressive amount of clarity, rich colours and deep, dark blacks. Plus no matter what you’re getting stuck into, you’ll be able to watch in 4K UHD, thanks to Samsung’s AI upscaling feature which enhances details in the picture.
You'll feel immersed in whatever you're watching, partly thanks to Dolby Atmos surround sound, and clever Object Tracking Sound Lite which tracks the movement of the on-screen action and directs the audio to the front-firing speakers accordingly.
And last but not least, each set comes with Samsung’s Smart TV interface which gives you access to all your streaming apps including Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video, as well as personalised TV and movie recommendations, and over 800 free channels.
