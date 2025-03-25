LG's massive 5-star OLED TV suddenly drops to new price low in Amazon sale

Amazon's Spring Deal Days has kicked off in earnest today, Tuesday 25 March, and there'll be lots of deals to keep an eye on – the T3 team is, too, via our Amazon Live Blog.

I've been doing this job for years and big sales almost always mean big TVs for a cut of the price. And not just any two-bit tellies either, I'm talking the best OLED TVs – such as this 5-star LG offering.

The massive 77-inch set has suddenly dropped to its lowest ever price, by a stellar £500, making it the lowest it's ever been – which I've verified using third-party tracking site CamelCamelCamel. Check out the deal below:

LG C4 OLED TV 77-inch: was £2,799 now £2,299 at Amazon Sporting a 4K resolution, plus support for all the key high dynamic range formats – HDR 10, Dolby Vision and HLG – the LG OLED C4 is a TV that delivers 5-star image quality. Expect some of the deepest black levels seen on any panel and prepare to be impressed – especially at this massive 77-inch scale.

As you can see in the shopping widget embedded above, the LG OLED C4 in 77-inch scale will cost you more at Argos, Currys and other UK retailers. Amazon has given the big set a big snip as part of its sale – and I'm not sure how long it'll last (the sale officially finishes at the close of Monday 31 March).

I'm not surprised the set is up for offer, though, as the incoming replacement, LG's OLED C5, will begin to trickle into stocks – and that'll prompt retailers to price-drop the current boxes in warehouses. Even if they're top-totch tellies such as this LG.

If the price is still a bit too rich for you, however, then there's an interesting OLED B4 deal on too, which I've included below. This panel is slightly less bright, without as high-end processing smarts, but you'll get top quality at scale still.

LG 77-inch OLED B4 Series: was £2,199 now £1,449 at Amazon The LG OLED B4 is another 2024 model, at massive scale for a low price, with the same inky blacks as its C4 cousin – it's just a bit less bright, but also a fair bit cheaper too.

Whichever big-screen LG TV you choose, you'll be getting one of the best TVs available that's been released in the last couple of years. The brand essentially kickstarted the OLED revolution and is still among the best in the business.

Keep an eye on T3.com for further deals, too, as throughout 25 March in particular we'll be highlighting the best offers in Tech, Home and Active sectors – with plenty of beneficial spring kit for home and garden in particular expected to be up for sale.