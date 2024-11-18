Google TV streamer gets its first free update with a surprise audio feature

Quick Summary The Google TV Streamer gets an update that mainly delivers some minor fixes. However, one feature has been added under the radar, which allows user to choose their preferred audio output format.

Google is currently rolling out its first system update for the Google TV Streamer and while it mainly just includes minor fixes., there's one surprise new feature.

The software UTT3.240625.001.K9 can be downloaded from the system menu in settings and is just 35.35MB in size. It doesn't take long to install, therefore. It will restart your Streamer once complete, so make sure you're not paused in the middle of a show.

Google's changelog page doesn't even mention this new update, so it wasn't thought to have many additions beyond security patches. However, 9to5Google found a new option that has appeared in settings (which we have corroborated on our own device).

You can now select your preferred output format under audio options in the menu.

Set to "automatic" by default, the system now allows you to choose Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital or PCM stereo instead.

This, claims 9to5Google, is a much-requested addition, having appeared on the Chromecast with Google TV but was mysteriously absent on the Streamer at launch.

While the automatic setting is designed to output the highest quality audio to your TV, AV receiver or speaker system of choice, it only did so in PCM format previously.

It's still not ideal as the device still doesn't support audio passthrough, but it's a start and at least allows you to choose to send the signal as a Dolby package.

Sadly, while this surprise feature has now appeared, there's still no sign of generative AI wallpapers in Ambient mode in the UK. And BBC iPlayer is still missing – although that's more down to the BBC than Google, we understand.

Other than those, the Google TV Streamer is shaping up to be one of the best streaming devices around. Let's just hope those final niggles will be solved in a speedier second update soon.