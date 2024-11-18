An Apple flatscreen TV could be back on the cards again

Quick Summary Apple could be considering the idea of launching an own-branded Smart TV again. The rumour comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who said the company is "evaluating" the idea and it might depend on the success of the smaller smart display that's also been rumoured.

Apple has been the subject of plenty of rumours in the last couple of weeks, from a smart display that could compete with the likes of Google's Nest Hub and Amazon's Echo Show, to a Vision Pro 2 release date that is seemingly rather far away.

The latest rumour is perhaps a little more far fetched than a smart display or 2nd generation of Vision Pro however, as in reality both of those make sense. Still, this one comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, (via 9to5Mac), so has a bit of weight behind it.

Gurman's Power On newsletter, that goes out every Sunday, has said Apple may "revisit the idea of making an Apple-branded TV set". He writes that the company is "evaluating" the concept.

That's a full Apple TV, not just an Apple TV as we currently know it – something to rival the sets from the likes of Panasonic, LG and Samsung, which generally make up some of the best TVs out there.

It is claimed the TV set will likely appear after the also-rumoured smart display, to see whether that product "does catch on". It's probably best to keep it off your Christmas lists for a couple of years. then.

Gurman also claims in his newsletter that "Apple is working on a high-end AI companion with a robotic arm, and large display that could save as a follow-up" to the smaller smart display.

Gurman previously revealed a number of details about the smaller smart display, which seems likely to be the first of these devices to appear. He said it will run many of Apple's native apps like Safari, Notes and Calendar and have a customisable home screen with widgets like you'll find on iPhone, and smart home controls.

It's said to have a 6-inch screen and look like a "low-end iPad" with a built-in battery, speakers and a FaceTime camera.

Not much else is said about the Apple TV set, however. It makes sense that it could have a similar interface to the current Apple TV streaming box, but we don't know anything about the sort of panel to be used, or even if a partner is being sought.

Rest assured that we'll bring you more if we find out, though.