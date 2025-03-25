Amazon's best Mini-LED TV just fell to its lowest price – and it's a new model
Save 22% on Amazon's Omni Fire TV as part of the Spring Deal Days
If you're on the hunt for a new TV, then the commencement of Amazon's Spring Deal Days ought to be on your radar. It started today, Tuesday 25 March, and there'll be lots of TV deals – which the T3 team is keeping an eye on via our Amazon Live Blog.
I've been reviewing the best TVs for many years and it's always during sales periods that many of these sets and others appear at a cut of the price – including Amazon's own. Its best Mini-LED model in 65-inch, for example, has never been cheaper.
With dynamic picture quality, popping colours, and an enhanced smart operating system, this latest Fire TV – which uses a Mini-LED backlight for the first time for Amazon – represents a huge step up in performance for the brand's TVs. This discount price is what makes it a real winner too.
I've verified that this 4K Omni TV has never cost less using third-party tracking site CamelCamelCamel, which confirms the 22% discount sees a return to its lowest point. Other sizes are available, but it's this size that's the best deal.
As said in our Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED TV review, it's a "big step forward," thanks to the deployment of Mini-LED technology. "If you’re already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you’ll feel quite at home navigating around," too.
There are some letdowns, however, as only two of the four HDMI ports offer the 2.1 standard for 4K/120Hz high frame rate support. You'll want a soundbar, too, as the sound isn't brilliant – but that's pretty common for TVs these days.
If you're looking for something larger and a little more special, however, then take a look at Amazon's deal on the 77-inch LG OLED C4. That's one of the best OLED TVs for most people and it's never been cheaper either.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.