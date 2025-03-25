If you're on the hunt for a new TV, then the commencement of Amazon's Spring Deal Days ought to be on your radar. It started today, Tuesday 25 March, and there'll be lots of TV deals – which the T3 team is keeping an eye on via our Amazon Live Blog.

I've been reviewing the best TVs for many years and it's always during sales periods that many of these sets and others appear at a cut of the price – including Amazon's own. Its best Mini-LED model in 65-inch, for example, has never been cheaper.

Amazon Fire TV Omni 65-inch: was £1,149.99 now £899 at Amazon With dynamic picture quality, popping colours, and an enhanced smart operating system, this latest Fire TV – which uses a Mini-LED backlight for the first time for Amazon – represents a huge step up in performance for the brand's TVs. This discount price is what makes it a real winner too.

I've verified that this 4K Omni TV has never cost less using third-party tracking site CamelCamelCamel, which confirms the 22% discount sees a return to its lowest point. Other sizes are available, but it's this size that's the best deal.

As said in our Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED TV review, it's a "big step forward," thanks to the deployment of Mini-LED technology. "If you’re already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you’ll feel quite at home navigating around," too.

There are some letdowns, however, as only two of the four HDMI ports offer the 2.1 standard for 4K/120Hz high frame rate support. You'll want a soundbar, too, as the sound isn't brilliant – but that's pretty common for TVs these days.

If you're looking for something larger and a little more special, however, then take a look at Amazon's deal on the 77-inch LG OLED C4. That's one of the best OLED TVs for most people and it's never been cheaper either.