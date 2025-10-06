Amazon's best 65-inch TV just fell to its lowest-ever price before Prime Day

If you're on the hunt for one of the best TVs, then the commencement of Amazon's 'October Prime Day' (follow along here for our live blog coverage) – officially called 'Big Deal Days' – kicks off with some great deals.

The sale officially runs from Tuesday 7th to Wednesday 8th October, with Amazon's own hardware getting some of the best price reductions. One that's already jumped the gun early is Amazon's top-end Mini-LED TV.

Check out Amazon's Omni QLED TV deal here with 31% off

It's no surprise to see this Omni QLED set dropping to its lowest-ever price – and in a variety of sizes – as at Amazon's 2025 hardware reveal event just last week, the retailer announced new models. But that's when buying into the last-gen will see you get a great bargain.

Save 31% (£360) Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED (65-inch): was £1,149.99 now £789.99 at Amazon With dynamic picture quality, popping colours, and an enhanced smart operating system, this latest Fire TV – which uses a Mini-LED backlight for the first time for Amazon – represents a huge step up in performance. The discount price is what makes it a real winner though.

I've verified that this 4K Omni TV has never cost less using third-party tracking site CamelCamelCamel, which confirms the 31% discount sees it at its lowest-ever price.

The previous best deal was a 21% reduction, taking the 65-inch model to £899 – but it's now a further 10% cheaper, at just £789. Other sizes are available on discount, too, so if you want 55-inch or smaller then there are options:

As said in our Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED TV review, the set is a "big step forward," for the range, entirely thanks to the deployment of Mini-LED technology.

There are some minor letdowns, however, as only two of the four HDMI ports offer the 2.1 standard for 4K/120Hz high frame rate support. You'll want to add one of the best soundbars, too, as the sound isn't brilliant – but that's common for TVs these days.

I don't expect Amazon to create further price drops for this TV range, nor for the even newer models to receive discounts, which is why this early October Prime Day deal is as good as it gets. One to not sleep on if you're in the market for a new and affordable panel.