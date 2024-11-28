Amazon's awesome Black Friday TV deal is back and better than ever

A TV favourite deal returns! I've been covering the best Black Friday deals for years now – indeed, I've got a best TV deals live blog for the sale – and this Amazon Fire TV in 55-inch size has not only dropped back to its price low – it's shaved a further tenner off to drop to its new lowest-ever price.
Check out the Amazon Fire TV 4K 55in deal here
If you're looking to buy one of the best new TVs then this deal is a great opportunity, of course, as Amazon's best Black Friday sales (which it's calling 'Wow! Deals' instead, is in particular control of low-pricing its own-brand TV sets. It's a decent telly, too, as we called the Omni QLED 4K model a "feature-packed deal" in our full review.
Until recently Amazon's top-tier TV (a 2024 model has since been revealed), the 'Omni QLED' part mean it's got the same Quantum Dot LED technology as you'll find in Samsung's premium sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Fire TV, meanwhile, means built-in catch-up services, so it's brilliantly easy to use.
The real appeal of the Amazon Fire TV 4K Omni QLED is, but of course, its lower-than-the-competition price tag. Now at its lowest-ever point – which I've verified using third-party tracker CamelCamelCamel – it would have cost you £519.99 just the other week.
Unlike the previous low-price deal, however, you can't secure buying one by putting £86 down with a further five payments at that price over five months, far as I can see. It's a shame the 0% interest offer isn't there, as interest-free is a must in my book for big-ticket purchases.
You don't have to be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal, but do be warned that it it time-limited, with a one-per-customer limit, and come the end of Cyber Monday on 2 December (at 23:59) the price is going to jump back up again – perhaps not to full price, but certainly more than now!
The Fire TV Omni is available in other sizes too, which are also on offer, so if you're seeking something smaller or larger then there are options for all eventualities. I just think the 55-inch model sits in that sweet spot for most people.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
-
-
This 6-camera Swann security system is now $140 off in this Black Friday deal
Upgrade your home security with up to 50% off Swann security in the Black Friday sales
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
YETI’s best-selling products are ridiculously cheap in Amazon’s Black Friday sale
Fancy yourself a tumbler, rambler or cooler? Amazon's reduced them all
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
The best gaming headset I've ever used hits lowest-ever price for Black Friday
This SteelSeries headset will elevate your gaming
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
This is not a typo: Walmart is selling the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for only $149 on Black Friday
With essential features, robust design, and seamless Apple integration, this is the perfect time to grab a premium smartwatch for less
By Matt Kollat Published
-
The best 5-star device I've reviewed this year just got a surprise Black Friday deal
The newest Kindle Paperwhite is a must-have
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Sonos' premium soundbar just hit its lowest-ever price in 5-star deal
Top-tier sound doesn't have to cost top dollar
By David Nield Published
-
I use Apple's best AirPods daily – and the price just dropped in 5-star deal
With nearly $100 off, this AirPods Pro 2 Black Friday deal is too good to miss
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Samsung's 5-star flagship mobile of 2024 cut to its lowest price yet
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a powerhouse when it comes to photography
By Yasmine Crossland Published
-
One of the best arcade machines of all-time is finally affordable in Arcade1Up's Black Friday deals
Save £100s / $100s on Arcade1Up cabinets during Black Friday – including Star Wars
By Rik Henderson Published
-
The iPad just dropped to its lowest-ever price – this is a 5-star Apple deal
You can get your hands on Apple's entry-level tablet for just over $250
By Britta O'Boyle Published