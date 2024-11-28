Amazon's awesome Black Friday TV deal is back and better than ever

A TV favourite deal returns! I've been covering the best Black Friday deals for years now – indeed, I've got a best TV deals live blog for the sale – and this Amazon Fire TV in 55-inch size has not only dropped back to its price low – it's shaved a further tenner off to drop to its new lowest-ever price.

Check out the Amazon Fire TV 4K 55in deal here

If you're looking to buy one of the best new TVs then this deal is a great opportunity, of course, as Amazon's best Black Friday sales (which it's calling 'Wow! Deals' instead, is in particular control of low-pricing its own-brand TV sets. It's a decent telly, too, as we called the Omni QLED 4K model a "feature-packed deal" in our full review.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55in: was £749.99 now £419.99 at Amazon Until recently Amazon's top-tier TV (a 2024 model has since been revealed), the 'Omni QLED' part mean it's got the same Quantum Dot LED technology as you'll find in Samsung's premium sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Fire TV, meanwhile, means built-in catch-up services, so it's brilliantly easy to use.

The real appeal of the Amazon Fire TV 4K Omni QLED is, but of course, its lower-than-the-competition price tag. Now at its lowest-ever point – which I've verified using third-party tracker CamelCamelCamel – it would have cost you £519.99 just the other week.

Unlike the previous low-price deal, however, you can't secure buying one by putting £86 down with a further five payments at that price over five months, far as I can see. It's a shame the 0% interest offer isn't there, as interest-free is a must in my book for big-ticket purchases.

You don't have to be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal, but do be warned that it it time-limited, with a one-per-customer limit, and come the end of Cyber Monday on 2 December (at 23:59) the price is going to jump back up again – perhaps not to full price, but certainly more than now!

The Fire TV Omni is available in other sizes too, which are also on offer, so if you're seeking something smaller or larger then there are options for all eventualities. I just think the 55-inch model sits in that sweet spot for most people.