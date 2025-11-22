A TV favourite deal returns! I've been covering the best Black Friday deals for many years now – indeed, I've got a best TV deals UK hub here – and this Amazon Fire TV in 55-inch scale has not only dropped back in price, it's beaten its previous record!

Check out the Amazon Fire TV 4K 55in deal here

If you're looking to buy one of the best new TVs, then this deal is a great opportunity, as Amazon's best Black Friday sales means it's in control of price-cutting its own-brand TV sets. This is a decent telly, too, as we called the Omni QLED 4K model a "feature-packed deal" in our full review.

Save 56% (£420) Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55in: was £749.99 now £329.99 at Amazon Until recently this was Amazon's top-tier TV (a 2025 replacement model has since been revealed), the 'Omni QLED' part of the name means it's got the same Quantum Dot LED technology as you'll find in Samsung's premium sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Fire TV, meanwhile, means built-in catch-up services, so it's brilliantly easy to use. It's not often you see sets with such features dropped to such low prices.

The real appeal of the Amazon Fire TV 4K Omni QLED is, but of course, its lower-than-the-competition price tag. Now at its lowest-ever point – which I've verified using third-party tracker CamelCamelCamel – it would have cost you over £400 just the other week. And its RRP is nearly £750!

Unlike the previous low-price deal that I pointed out last sale, however, you can't secure this one by putting £86 down – with a further five payments at that price over five months. That's a shame, as Amazon's 0% interest offer is great when it can be applied, especially for big-ticket purchases such as this.

You don't have to be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal, but do be warned that it is "time-limited", as described on Amazon's own site. There's also a one-per-customer limit, and come the end of Cyber Monday on 1 December the price is going to jump back up again – perhaps not to full price, but certainly more than now!

The Fire TV Omni is available in other sizes too, which are also on offer, so if you're seeking something smaller or larger then there are options for all eventualities from 42- to 65-inches. I just think the 55-inch model sits in that sweet spot for most people – and it also has the biggest discount of the lot, which always appeals.