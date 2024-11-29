Amazon's Fire Stick 4K suddenly drops back to lowest price ever

The best streaming devices always get great Black Friday deal discounts in November – and while Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K initially had just a little cut from its launch price, that's suddenly dropped back to its lowest ever, bringing the Ultra-HD streaming stick down to just £34.99 once more.
It's a great streaming device that supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ high dynamic range. It is, of course, 4K resolution capable – so will output up to Ultra-HD quality for gorgeous-looking visuals. Check out this great deal below:
The Fire TV 4K gives you access to a whole host of streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV and, but of course, Amazon's own Prime Video service. It's super-fast and features great wireless internet connectivity for seamless use.
Granted, there is the newer Fire TV Stick 4K Max that's also available – but that device can't actually do anything different to this 'standard' 4K Stick – the sole difference is its processor, meaning the Max version happens to be a little quicker when navigating around the software interface. Which is great, no doubt, but it'll cost you a chunk more cash too.
As a way to obtain many of the best streaming services available today, I think Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is up there among the best – and is a no-brainer deal for those who don't own a smart TV, but do have a spare HDMI socket in the back of their 'dumb' one. So long as you've got a decent wireless internet connection to stream all that content at its best.
I've taken a look at third-party price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel, which also confirms that the Fire TV Stick 4K is at its lowest price of 2024 – matching the best deal previously. The same can be said for the non-4K Fire TV Stick, too, if you don't need the Ultra-HD capability and want to save another £10! But it's always good to have choices.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
