Amazon's Fire Stick 4K suddenly drops back to lowest price ever

The best streaming devices always get great Black Friday deal discounts in November – and while Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K initially had just a little cut from its launch price, that's suddenly dropped back to its lowest ever, bringing the Ultra-HD streaming stick down to just £34.99 once more.

Check out the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K deal

It's a great streaming device that supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ high dynamic range. It is, of course, 4K resolution capable – so will output up to Ultra-HD quality for gorgeous-looking visuals. Check out this great deal below:

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £34.99 at Amazon The Fire TV 4K gives you access to a whole host of streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV and, but of course, Amazon's own Prime Video service. It's super-fast and features great wireless internet connectivity for seamless use.

Granted, there is the newer Fire TV Stick 4K Max that's also available – but that device can't actually do anything different to this 'standard' 4K Stick – the sole difference is its processor, meaning the Max version happens to be a little quicker when navigating around the software interface. Which is great, no doubt, but it'll cost you a chunk more cash too.

As a way to obtain many of the best streaming services available today, I think Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is up there among the best – and is a no-brainer deal for those who don't own a smart TV, but do have a spare HDMI socket in the back of their 'dumb' one. So long as you've got a decent wireless internet connection to stream all that content at its best.

I've taken a look at third-party price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel, which also confirms that the Fire TV Stick 4K is at its lowest price of 2024 – matching the best deal previously. The same can be said for the non-4K Fire TV Stick, too, if you don't need the Ultra-HD capability and want to save another £10! But it's always good to have choices.