The ultimate home bar upgrade – get £40 off Beerwulf BLADE starter packs
Pour the perfect pint for less
Beer keg machines are by far the best way to enjoy pub-quality beer in the comfort of your own home. These appliances chill and dispense draught beer, and in recent years they’ve become incredibly popular.
Sounds good, doesn’t it? But which brand should you go for?
Well, one of our favourites is Beerwulf, who are now running a sale that slashes their BLADE starter pack prices by £40. To get the discount, just enter our exclusive code: FS-40-2026-AFF
Each pack includes a BLADE machine and an 8L keg of either Heineken, Birra Moretti, or Cruzcampo. And once you’ve finished your first keg, you can choose from a wide range of other kegs on the Beerwulf website.
Get £40 off a range of BLADE starter packs
Deals end 31st March
Deals end 31st March
Our top three Beerwulf picks
A premium home draught beer machine that allows you to enjoy expertly poured pints in the comfort of your own home. Comes with a Birra Moretti 8L keg, so you can start pouring and enjoying delicious, fresh beer straight away.
Enjoy the freshness of Heineken beer in the comfort of your own home. Simply set up the machine, insert the Heineken 8L BLADE keg, and you’re ready to serve refreshing, ice-cold beer at a perfect 2 degrees Celsius. The machine is compatible with all types of 8L kegs available from Beerwulf.
A plug-and-pour beer setup with a Cruzcampo 8L BLADE keg. That’s fresh Spanish beer without needing to leave the house. The beer tap is fully compatible with a wide range of 8L kegs. This is draught beer made simple. No CO₂. No fuss.
So, if you’ve been dreaming about being able to serve up fresh keg beer without leaving your house, now is the time to act. Whether it’s enjoying a beer at the end of the day or that sports night with your friends, you’ll have everything you need to make it one to remember.
