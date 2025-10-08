The most inventive Kindle in years just got a huge surprise deal

I've tested quite a lot of Kindle models over the years, but if I'm asked which one stands out the most in recent memory there's only really one answer – the Kindle Colorsoft. After all, it was the first Kindle to bring a colour display to the table, and could therefore end up being the device to revolutionise the whole lineup.

You may have spotted that Amazon's currently running its big autumnal sale – the Prime Big Deal Days event, and that means discounts on almost all of its own first-party tech. The Colorsoft is right in the mix, too, and its discount is pretty darn impressive.

Save £70 Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was £239.99 now £169.99 at Amazon You can grab what's arguably the most advanced mainstream Kindle for £70 less than usual right now, which is a really welcome saving on a great bit of kit.

The Colorsoft's main differentiating feature is the addition of pastel-y colours, which unlocks a huge range of new reading experiences. The obvious biggest category is comics and graphic novels, but it's also great for novels with colour illustrations, cookbooks, travel books and much more.

You can find out whether I think it's the best Kindle overall by reading our guide, but there's no doubt that it's a huge step for Amazon. We're already seeing the colour display come to more Kindle models, too, and it's not that big of a leap to imagine that all Kindles will eventually be in full colour.

The best part, though, is that you don't need to use the colour screen all the time. When you're just reading a regular novel, you still get the same great reading experience you would expect, and while the newest Paperwhite is a tiny bit sharper at times, the majority of people wouldn't be able to notice the difference unless prompted.

So, this looks like a great opportunity to save £70 and get yourself a Kindle unlike any other – and ideal deal for voracious readers.